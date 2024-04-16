Connect with us

Tech

Adobe Explores An OpenAI Partnership To Add AI Video Capabilities
Advertisement

Tech

Samsung To Receive $6.4 Billion In Grants For Its Texas Chip Production Complex

Tech

Spotify's Lossless Audio May Be Coming Soon (For Real This Time)

Tech

Microsoft Intends To Place Advertisements In Windows 11's Start Menu

Tech

Instagram Rival TikTok Launches New Photo-Sharing App

Tech

Epic Games Sues Apple For Violating United States Court Order

Tech

NVIDIA's Chinese Distributor May Be Subject To US Sanctions

Tech

Informatica And Salesforce Are In Advanced Talks About a Merger

Tech

'Meta AI' Testing On WhatsApp And Instagram In Pakistan And India

Tech

'Apple Tax' Court Suit In UK Could Cost Apple Billion Dollars

Tech

From Bugs to Fixes: How IT Support Keeps Your Systems Running Smoothly

Tech

Details Of Intel's New AI Chip Revealed To Compete With NVIDIA

Tech

Apple's India iPhone Output Hits $14 Billion, News Says

Tech

The Best VPNs for Poland in 2024

Tech

Maximizing Returns: Why Hyperbit Cloud Mining is the Best Choice

Tech

Apple's Music Streaming Plan Gets Evaluated By EU Regulators

Tech

Dutch Exports To China To Comply With U.S. Demands

Tech

Apple Watch Import Ban Reversed By US Appeals Court

Tech

Delaporte Resigns As Wipro CEO; He'll Be Replaced By An Insider

Tech

Through Listening Party, Spotify Releases Its Live Audio Tech

Tech

Adobe Explores An OpenAI Partnership To Add AI Video Capabilities

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Adobe Explores An OpenAI Partnership To Add AI Video Capabilities

(CTN News) – On Monday, Adobe (ADBE.O) announced it is in the early stages of allowing its widely used video editing software to use third-party generative artificial intelligence tools from OpenAI and others.

There is a widespread use of Premiere Pro application in the television and film industries. San Jose, California-based company plans to incorporate AI-based features into the software this year, such as the ability to fill in parts of scenes with AI-generated objects or remove distractions from a scene without having to manually edit the video.

Firefly, an AI model that Adobe has already integrated into its Photoshop software for editing still images, will be the basis for both of these features.

In the face of competition from OpenAI, Midjourney, and other startups, Adobe has sought to differentiate itself by training its Firefly system using data that it owns and offering indemnity to users against copyright infringement claims.

Nevertheless, Adobe also announced Monday that it is developing a way to allow users to generate and use video within Premiere Pro using third-party tools such as OpenAI and Runway.

Adobe can benefit from the move, which could help address Wall Street’s concerns that AI tools used to generate images and videos might pose a threat to its core businesses.

Adobe’s shares have fallen about 20% this year.

According to Deepa Subramaniam, Adobe’s vice president of product marketing for creative professional apps, the company has not yet decided how revenue from third-party AI tools used on its software platform will be divided between Adobe and external developers.

Subramaniam stated, however, that users will be informed when they are not using “commercially safe” AI models, and that Premiere Pro videos will clearly identify the AI technology used.

In his remarks to Reuters, Subramaniam said that the work he is doing on human bias and his industry-leading AI ethics approach would not be changing. Our team is very excited to explore a world where third-party models provide more options beyond that.”

SEE ALSO:

Microsoft Intends To Place Advertisements In Windows 11’s Start Menu

Spotify’s Lossless Audio May Be Coming Soon (For Real This Time)

Samsung To Receive $6.4 Billion In Grants For Its Texas Chip Production Complex
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies