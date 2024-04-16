Adobe Explores An OpenAI Partnership To Add AI Video Capabilities

(CTN News) – On Monday, Adobe (ADBE.O) announced it is in the early stages of allowing its widely used video editing software to use third-party generative artificial intelligence tools from OpenAI and others.

There is a widespread use of Premiere Pro application in the television and film industries. San Jose, California-based company plans to incorporate AI-based features into the software this year, such as the ability to fill in parts of scenes with AI-generated objects or remove distractions from a scene without having to manually edit the video.

Firefly, an AI model that Adobe has already integrated into its Photoshop software for editing still images, will be the basis for both of these features.

In the face of competition from OpenAI, Midjourney, and other startups, Adobe has sought to differentiate itself by training its Firefly system using data that it owns and offering indemnity to users against copyright infringement claims.

Nevertheless, Adobe also announced Monday that it is developing a way to allow users to generate and use video within Premiere Pro using third-party tools such as OpenAI and Runway.

Adobe can benefit from the move, which could help address Wall Street’s concerns that AI tools used to generate images and videos might pose a threat to its core businesses.

Adobe’s shares have fallen about 20% this year.

According to Deepa Subramaniam, Adobe’s vice president of product marketing for creative professional apps, the company has not yet decided how revenue from third-party AI tools used on its software platform will be divided between Adobe and external developers.

Subramaniam stated, however, that users will be informed when they are not using “commercially safe” AI models, and that Premiere Pro videos will clearly identify the AI technology used.

In his remarks to Reuters, Subramaniam said that the work he is doing on human bias and his industry-leading AI ethics approach would not be changing. Our team is very excited to explore a world where third-party models provide more options beyond that.”

