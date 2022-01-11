Demon Slayer Season 2: When Will Episode 13 be Released Worldwide?

Array ( [0] => 14 ) Array ( [0] => 14 )

Demon Slayer Season 2: Anime fans have a great day today, as the two biggest television series in history, Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer, will release new episodes.

In October, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, a re-adaptation of the 2020 movie, Mugen Train, made its return.

It has been the Entertainment District Arc, however, that has truly cemented the series as one of the best shows of the year.

Is there a preview trailer for Demon Slayer season 2 episode 13? What time will it be released worldwide?

Related:

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 13 Released Date And Time?

The sixth episode of the Entertainment District arc, Demon Slayer season 2 episode 13, will be released around the world on Sunday, January 9th.

You can watch the episode on Crunchyroll and Funimation at these international times:

Pacific Time – 8 AM PST

Eastern Time – 11 AM EST

British Time – 4 PM GMT

European Time – 5 PM CET

India Time – 9:30 PM IST

Philippine Time – 12 AM PHT

Australia Time – 2:30 AM ACDT

We are only releasing season 2 episode 13 for premium subscribers, with the second episode of Demon Slayer dropping for free at the described times on Sunday, January 16th.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Has an Official Preview Been Shared?

Demon Slayer Season 2 There hasn’t been a preview trailer released for ‘Layed Memories’, the next episode. A humorous video was released following the conclusion of last week’s episode.

The video, titled ‘AU Chaos,’ showed Zenitsu getting ready for a Christmas party with Nezuko, only for Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Giyu to show up in fancy dresses.

Demon Slayer Season 2| A New Episode Order Revealed…

Demon Slayer’s second anime season will be noticeably shorter than many fans had anticipated.

According to the popular Twitter account ‘animetv_jp,’ the Entertainment District Arc has only 11 episodes.

At this point, we only have six episodes remaining before the finale, which is set for February 13th, 2022.

There are other outlets reporting that the new story arc will run for 12 episodes, so expect more concrete information about the remaining episodes to be shared shortly.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba “Entertainment District Arc” is listed for 11 episodes! 🔥More: https://t.co/JNT7SjQVIG pic.twitter.com/6rAQwZ7xWn — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) January 3, 2022

Also Check: