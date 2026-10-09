Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth Trains Muay Thai in Bangkok

Rebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim
Chris Hemsworth Trains Muay Thai in Bangkok

Last Updated on October 9, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is back in action and ready for a fight. Best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor is currently spending time in Bangkok, Thailand.

He is in the country to film the highly anticipated sequel, Extraction 3. While taking a break from shooting heavy scenes, Hemsworth has been diving deep into local culture. He recently shared a glimpse of his intense physical preparation on social media.

The actor posted a video showing him practicing authentic Muay Thai inside a local gym. Fans around the world quickly reacted to his sharp moves and incredible physical shape. This preparation shows how dedicated he is to making the stunt work in the upcoming Netflix movie look as real as possible.

Key Takeaways

  • Intense Preparation: Chris Hemsworth shared a video on social media showing his rigorous Muay Thai pad work in Bangkok.
  • Global Production: The actor is currently in Thailand to film major sequences for Netflix’s hit action sequel, Extraction 3.
  • ** Expert Training:** Hemsworth teamed up with local Thai boxing instructor Boonsanong Borchae to polish his combat skills for the role.

Chris Hemsworth Masters the Art of Eight Limbs

Training in Thailand offers a unique experience for any actor wanting to learn real combat sports. Hemsworth worked directly with professional trainer Boonsanong Borchae, also known as Jack, to sharpen his technique. In the shared training footage, the actor throws fast combinations, sharp elbows, and powerful knee strikes. His dedication to authentic martial arts brings a high level of credibility to his character, mercenary Tyler Rake.

The Bangkok Post reported that the star was nearing the final stages of the local shoot. Working out in local gyms helps foreign actors understand the deep traditions of Thai fighting. Hemsworth made sure to thank his trainer publicly on social media. He wrote a short message expressing gratitude to his friend for the sparring session.

What to Expect from Extraction 3

The Extraction franchise has always relied on gritty, fast-paced fight choreography. The first movie in the series featured incredible scenes shot in parts of Thailand and India. Returning to Southeast Asia feels like a natural step for the creative team. Director Sam Hargrave continues to push the boundaries of modern action cinema with every new installment.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Netflix to announce an official release date. Until then, behind-the-scenes glimpses provide plenty of excitement. Hemsworth’s commitment to real martial arts guarantees that the upcoming fight scenes will impress audiences everywhere.

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Rebecca Kim
ByRebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim is a dedicated journalist who believes in the power of sharing clear and truthful stories. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Chiang Mai University. During her time in school, she discovered her passion for talking to people, asking good questions, and turning confusing events into news that anyone can easily understand.
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