Entertainment

Park Utopia x Chiang Rai Fest 2026: Epic Music & Cold Vibes

Rebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim
Park Utopia x Chiang Rai Fest 2026

Last Updated on October 20, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – Get ready for the ultimate winter music experience in Northern Thailand. Mark your calendars for November 6 and 7, 2026, because we have a date! The highly anticipated Park Utopia x Chiang Rai Fest is finally here. It promises two unforgettable nights of live music, local culture, and cool weather.

The festival takes place at the stunning Park Utopia, a true wonderland in the north. Beyond the massive concert stages, visitors can enjoy plenty of fun and chic activities. You can explore creative art zones and soak in the chilly breezes that Chiang Rai is famous for this time of year. It is the perfect weekend getaway for both passionate music lovers and casual travelers.

Key Takeaways

  • Dates & Venue: The event runs from November 6-7, 2026, at Park Utopia in Chiang Rai.
  • Massive Lineup: Enjoy live performances from 13 top Thai artists across two thrilling days.
  • More Than Music: Experience cool winter weather, local food, and exciting lifestyle activities.

The 13 Artists Rocking Utopia

The event features a diverse lineup of 13 hit artists over two action-packed days. On Friday, November 6, the vibrant indie and pop-rock scene takes over the stage. Fans can sing along to the catchy tunes of Thai Trong, Guncharlie, and Anatomy Rabbit. Additionally, popular bands like Freehand, Purpeech, and Saman will keep the crowd energized all night long.

Saturday, November 7, brings a beautiful mix of soulful melodies and legendary folk-rock music. Crowd favorites like YENTED, AYLA’S, and the deeply emotional Greasy Cafe will perform first. Later in the evening, Waiwit, Manaswee, and Kana Kwanjai will bring their unique sounds to the hills. Finally, the iconic Pongsit Kampee will close out the festival with a legendary set.

This exciting collaboration is shaping up to be the biggest local event of the season. Because the cool winter weather draws heavy crowds, local hotels are already booking up fast. Therefore, you should gather your friends and secure your travel plans right away. Do not miss your chance to experience the magic, music, and memories at Park Utopia! Get Tickets!

Trending News:

Chiang Rai Festival Calendar: What’s On Each Month

How Arts and Cultural Festivals Are Revitalizing Chiang Rai Tourism

 

Bollywood Movies 2026: Your Essential Guide to the Biggest Upcoming Hindi Films
Moda IPTV Vendors Offer the Best IPTV Streaming Experience
China’s Ne Zha 2 Breaks Global Records at the Box Office
Thailand’s Telugu Lovers flock to iBOMMA.COM to Watch Thandel 2025
Robert Carradine Dies at 71 After Long Battle With Bipolar Disorder
Share This Article
Rebecca Kim
ByRebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim is a dedicated journalist who believes in the power of sharing clear and truthful stories. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Chiang Mai University. During her time in school, she discovered her passion for talking to people, asking good questions, and turning confusing events into news that anyone can easily understand.
Previous Article US Treasury Currency Monitoring List: Thailand US Treasury Currency Monitoring List: Thailand’s 2026 Status
SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

US Treasury Currency Monitoring List: Thailand
US Treasury Currency Monitoring List: Thailand’s 2026 Status
Finance
USS Abraham Lincoln
USS Abraham Lincoln Heads to Bremerton After 321-Day Tour
World News
Formalin in Napa Cabbage: The Thailand Risk & How To Spot It
Formalin in Napa Cabbage: The Thailand Risk & How To Spot It
Food
China Chinese Tourists Thailand
China Travel Rules for Thailand: Visa-Free Entry Guide
Destinations
Bangkok Police Dismantle Transnational Scam Network
Bangkok Police Dismantle Transnational Scam Network
Bangkok News
Bangkok Police Raid Luxury Home, Seizing 5 Tons of Marijuana
Bangkok Police Raid Luxury Home, Seizing 5 Tons of Marijuana
Bangkok News
Thai Monks Arrested in Shocking Temple Drug Raid
Three Monks Arrested in Shocking Temple Drug Raid
Crime
Army Intercept Motorcycle Smugglers at Chiang Rai Border
Soldiers Intercept Motorcycle Smugglers at Chiang Rai Border
Chiang Rai News
Thailand Flood Relief Payments
What Happens When Thailand’s Relief Budget Runs Out?
Finance
Thailand Inflation Hits 2.53%
Thailand’s Flood Relief Reaches 683,286 Homes
Finance

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App

Download Our App
Add as preferredsource on Google