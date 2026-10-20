Park Utopia x Chiang Rai Fest 2026: Epic Music & Cold Vibes

Last Updated on October 20, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – Get ready for the ultimate winter music experience in Northern Thailand. Mark your calendars for November 6 and 7, 2026, because we have a date! The highly anticipated Park Utopia x Chiang Rai Fest is finally here. It promises two unforgettable nights of live music, local culture, and cool weather.

The festival takes place at the stunning Park Utopia, a true wonderland in the north. Beyond the massive concert stages, visitors can enjoy plenty of fun and chic activities. You can explore creative art zones and soak in the chilly breezes that Chiang Rai is famous for this time of year. It is the perfect weekend getaway for both passionate music lovers and casual travelers.

Key Takeaways

Dates & Venue: The event runs from November 6-7, 2026, at Park Utopia in Chiang Rai.

The event runs from November 6-7, 2026, at Park Utopia in Chiang Rai. Massive Lineup: Enjoy live performances from 13 top Thai artists across two thrilling days.

Enjoy live performances from 13 top Thai artists across two thrilling days. More Than Music: Experience cool winter weather, local food, and exciting lifestyle activities.

The 13 Artists Rocking Utopia

The event features a diverse lineup of 13 hit artists over two action-packed days. On Friday, November 6, the vibrant indie and pop-rock scene takes over the stage. Fans can sing along to the catchy tunes of Thai Trong, Guncharlie, and Anatomy Rabbit. Additionally, popular bands like Freehand, Purpeech, and Saman will keep the crowd energized all night long.

Saturday, November 7, brings a beautiful mix of soulful melodies and legendary folk-rock music. Crowd favorites like YENTED, AYLA’S, and the deeply emotional Greasy Cafe will perform first. Later in the evening, Waiwit, Manaswee, and Kana Kwanjai will bring their unique sounds to the hills. Finally, the iconic Pongsit Kampee will close out the festival with a legendary set.

This exciting collaboration is shaping up to be the biggest local event of the season. Because the cool winter weather draws heavy crowds, local hotels are already booking up fast. Therefore, you should gather your friends and secure your travel plans right away. Do not miss your chance to experience the magic, music, and memories at Park Utopia! Get Tickets!

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