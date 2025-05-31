Shakira Cancels Upcoming Washington DC Performance Over Production Issues

Shakira has cancelled her forthcoming concert in Washington, DC, due to “complications” with the stage at her previous show in Boston, which was also cancelled.

The Colombian pop sensation was scheduled to perform at WorldPride, one of the world’s largest LGBTQ+ festivals, on Saturday.

Nationals Park, the baseball stadium where the performance was scheduled to occur, issued a statement saying that “Shakira’s full tour production cannot be transported to Washington, D.C.,” in due time due to “complications with the previous show in Boston.”

Shakira Expresses Heartbreak Over Missed Shows

“The Wherever, Whenever” singer was “devastated” and shared that the performances were “just not possible this time.”

Shakira, 48, stated, “My full tour production is unable to be relocated to Washington, DC in time for my scheduled performance on Saturday due to the unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances that impacted me and other artists in Boston.”

“I have been eagerly anticipating the opportunity to reunite with my fans in Boston and Washington,” she continued. “I assure you that I will exert every effort to reach you as soon as possible.”

Nationals Park confirmed the concert was unable to proceed as scheduled, despite their best efforts. The venue guaranteed that ticketholders would receive automatic reimbursements.

Boston Concert Cancellations Linked to Safety Concerns

The previous performance at Boston’s Fenway Park stadium was cancelled shortly before Shakira was scheduled to perform on May 29. Additional shows by country performers Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn on May 30 were also cancelled.

According to CBS News, the Boston concerts were called off due to a safety concern involving the stage. Live Nation, the entertainment corporation organizing the events, revealed that “structural elements were identified as not being up to standard” during a routine pre-show inspection.

Fans React With Disappointment and Support

Several admirers expressed their disappointment with the Washington, DC cancellation on social media, noting that they had travelled specifically to attend the concert.

“I traveled from Los Angeles to attend this event,” one user wrote. Another expressed frustration with the second cancellation of the tour, saying, “I am currently experiencing this.”

At the same time, numerous fans shared words of encouragement. One individual commented, “She is not deserving of this dreadful circumstance.”

Shakira Continues North American Tour

Shakira is currently touring North America in support of her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, performing in stadiums across the continent.

She is scheduled to perform next in Atlanta on Monday, June 2.

SEE ALSO: Loretta Swit, ‘Hot Lips’ Houlihan on ‘M*A*S*H Dies at 87

Source: BBC