What Are the Best Gifts You Can Buy to Cheer Up a Friend?

In troubled times, or even in normal times, people can start to feel rather stressed and anxious and a simple gift card can possibly cheer them up. There is so much happening in general, and then if something else occurs on top such as losing a pet, having problems at work, ending a relationship, and so on, things can feel even worse.

If you are friends with someone who is going through something worrying like this, and you’re not sure how to help them, giving them a gift can be a good idea. It won’t make things better, but it will show that you’re thinking of them and that can make a big difference. So what can you give to a friend who is feeling down? Here are some of the best gifts.

Coupons and Gift Cards

It can be hard to decide just what to get someone in this situation, and even when you know someone well, picking a gift that is going to suit and work for the situation can be a challenge. In this case, coupons or a gift card can be the best thing you can purchase. Your friend still gets something from you, and they can even choose what they buy.

There are general gift cards you can buy, and these are useful if you have no clue as to what to get at all. However, if you have an idea what they would like but just don’t know what specific product is best, you can buy something more specific like a Lazarus Naturals coupon, or an Amazon gift card.

Food

Comfort eating is not something that would normally be encouraged, but once in a while it can be exactly what is needed to raise the mood. If you want to put a smile on your friend’s face and maybe even share some of the food with them as a treat for you both, this is a great gift that will always be appreciated.

Again, there are a lot of different options, but some of the most popular include:

Chocolate

Candies

Food hampers

A meal kit

There is science behind why eating can make us feel good, and it’s down to our serotonin hormone levels. When we eat something delicious, our serotonin increases. This in turn reduces the amount of cortisol we are producing, and this is a good thing since cortisol is known as ‘the stress hormone’.

Flowers

There is something very special indeed about receiving flowers. A surprise knock at the door and a delivery person with a beautiful bouquet in their arms, just for you, or a friend arriving to give comfort in dark times offering bright flowers to make the home a more comfortable place for you, is always going to be something wonderful.

Flowers are a simple gift and one that some might think is a little cliched, but just because something is a cliché that doesn’t mean it isn’t good or popular, and flower can certainly cheer someone up if they are feeling down.