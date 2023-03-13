Watching The Oscars On Sunday

(CTN News) – During the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony, Troy Kotsur became the first deaf man to win an Oscar for acting. Ariana DeBose became the first openly queer woman of color to receive an Oscar.

Before receiving the outstanding actor award for his role in King Richard, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage. It is the Academy’s hope that you will tune in to celebrate the movies regardless of the drama.

Here is all you need to know about the 95th Academy Awards ceremony.

When will the Oscars be held this year?

On Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. Pacific Time, a red carpet pre-show will begin at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A ceremony will be held at the Los Angeles Dolby Theatre.

Is there a way I can watch them? Can I watch without cable?

ABC will broadcast the Oscars live exclusively. ABC’s app and ABC.com will livestream the ceremony for cable subscribers.

Not a cable subscriber? The ceremony will be streamed on Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Many of them offer free trials.

The show will be live-blogged by NPR critics and reporters.

Can you tell me what to expect from the ceremony this year?

In contrast to last year’s ceremony, which featured three hosts, Jimmy Kimmel will be the only one presiding over the 2023 ceremony. He will emcee the event for the third time.

All 23 categories will also be broadcast live this year. During the academy’s last year, eight categories (film editing, original score, production design, makeup and hairstyling, animated short, documentary short, live action short, and sound mixing) were shown off air – taped before broadcast and edited into the show as highlights.

Are there any performers?

As part of her Superbowl halftime show, Rihanna will perform “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which was nominated for an Oscar. “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman will be performed by Sofia Carson and Diane Warren.

In Everything Everywhere All at Once, David Byrne, Son Lux, and Stephanie Hsu will perform “This Is a Life.”. RRR’s “Naatu Naatu” will be performed by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava live.

What are the favored contenders?

With 11 nominations, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All at Once leads. All Quiet on the Western Front and Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin received nine nominations each.

It’s the first Oscar nomination for the Marvel franchise in an acting category for Angela Bassett’s role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Queen Ramonda. As the first Asian actress nominated for best actress, Michelle Yeoh makes history.

