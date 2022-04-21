Homeless Man Arrested After Slashing 2 Women at CentralWorld in Bangkok

Several charges have been filed against a homeless man who attacked two women with a knife in Bangkok’s CentralWorld shopping mall on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Police, the alleged attacker was charged with injuries caused by physical assault, carrying a knife in a public place, and assault causing serious injuries.

The alleged attacker will also undergo psychiatric testing. He was detained shortly after attacking two mall shoppers.

According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Police, the suspect said he committed the attack for no real reason, and he did not know the injured woman.

Testing results did not reveal any signs of illegal drug use. However, a previous charge of drug possession was brought against the suspect in 2017.

Several witnesses described the attacker as a man in his 30s, with a black shirt and hat, shouting and waving a knife everywhere in the mall.

Initially, he attacked a woman as she walked out of a restroom in the CentralWorld mall.

Then, he attacked a woman standing beside an escalator on the second floor, injuring her around the neck and face. The woman fled inside a clothing shop while the attacker fled.

Several witnesses commented on the assailant’s mental state.

CentralWorld rushed women to the hospital

According to the Bangkok Post, the suspect was identified as Mr. Thanaporn Budsee, 23. It is known that he was an electrical worker who had lost his job several months ago. Having been homeless for some time, he slept under a pedestrian bridge in Sanam Luang.

According to CentralWorld’s Facebook post on Tuesday, security guards detained the attacker within five minutes of the attack and immediately called the police.

Shopping mall personnel rushed both injured women to a nearby hospital, and the women were reported to be in good health.

Customers were assured that the mall was fully prepared to respond swiftly and safely to any emergency situation.

