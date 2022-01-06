Stock Market Opening Predictions: BTC, Bed Bath & Beyond

The US stock market outperformed stocks in other parts of the world by a wide margin last year, driven primarily by major technology companies. A plunge in technology and rising interest rates may put an end to the US streak in 2022, according to some investors. Following a turbulent year for the US market, the sale took place. Stocks in the US were the biggest winners since 1997. Dividends included, the MSCI USA Index returned 27%. On a dollar basis, this is 19 percent higher than the total return of the MSCI Index, which tracks equities in 49 developed and emerging markets, but not the United States.

Bitcoin’s slump is expanding, but crypto stocks aren’t equally impacted. Marathon Digital was down 1.4% before launch and Hut 8 Mining was down 3.1%, while bitcoin wallet provider Coinbase was up 0.9% and Bakkt Holdings was up 1.9%. If you’re going to dig up cryptocurrencies, it’s probably better to trade them and make money than dig them up yourself.

Despite a small deal, Datadog shares gained 2.1% before the bell on an otherwise bad day for tech stocks. Amazon Web Services has partnered with the cloud security company to develop products.

In response to Piper Sandler’s downgrade of shares and lowered price target, Akamai Technologies shares fell 2.1% ahead of the market.

The two flagship Meme Equity companies, AMC Entertainment, and GameStop are gaining ground in pre-market rises of 0.8% and 1.8%, after particularly suffering during Wednesday’s sharp decline.

Crude oil prices are rising, and energy companies are taking advantage of it. The stock prices of Chevron, ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum, and Baker Hughes rose by 1.2%, 1.4%, 1.9%, and 1.6%, respectively.

