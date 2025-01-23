Singha Park Chiang Rai Prepares for the International Balloon Fiesta 2025

Singha Park Chiang Rai is set to light up the skies with the Singha Park Chiang Rai International Balloon Fiesta 2025. This vibrant event will feature over 30 colourful hot air balloons from 13 countries, making it the largest festival of its kind in Southeast Asia.

Celebrating its 7th year, the event welcomes couples and families with various activities during the season of love. One standout is the “Love Balloon” experience, where 15 couples will soar above Chiang Rai for a stunning 360-degree view. Attendees can also enjoy an international balloon competition with cash prizes exceeding 100,000 baht.

The festival promises more than just balloons. Visitors will be treated to breathtaking light and sound shows, traditional Thai cultural performances, and an open-air Khon performance featuring over 160 performers from Chiang Rai.

This special show, titled “Satcha Decha Phayamar,” is presented by Wang Na artists and local youth. Adding to the excitement, concerts featuring some of Thailand’s most popular artists will occur over five days and nights, from February 13–17, 2025, at Singha Park Chiang Rai.

Highlights include the romantic Valentine’s Day “Love Balloon” activity, where couples can share unforgettable moments in the sky. The festival also attracts balloon pilots from around the globe, drawn by Chiang Rai’s stunning landscapes, rich culture, and the warm hospitality of its people. This annual tradition has made Chiang Rai a must-visit destination for couples during Valentine’s season.

On February 14–15, an open-air Khon performance by Wang Na artists will take place by the lakeside, showcasing traditional Thai drama. Live concerts will feature chart-topping artists across various genres throughout the five-day event.

The lineup includes acts like MEAN, BEDROOM AUDIO, and URBOY TJ on February 13, followed by MEYOU, PONCHET, and ATOM on February 14. On February 15, teen favourites such as GUNCHARLIE and PAPER PLANES will perform, while MUSKETEERS and THE TOYS will perform on February 16. The festival concludes on February 17 with performances by BODYSLAM, THE DARKEST ROMANCE, and PARADOX.

In addition to the balloons and music, the event offers a variety of attractions. Families can enjoy a children’s zone, hands-on workshops, and food booths featuring local products.

Coffee lovers can explore Chiangrai Brewtopia, the first speciality coffee hub of its kind in Thailand, while adventure seekers can join farm tours, view stunning flower gardens, ride scooters or ATVs, and take on the zip line for a breathtaking 360-degree view of the park.

Mark your calendar for February 13–17, 2025, and experience the magic of the Singha Park Chiang Rai International Balloon Fiesta. This event is filled with unforgettable memories, cultural vibrancy, and endless fun for all ages.

