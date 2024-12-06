The Colours of Doi Tung Festival Returns to Chiang Rai

The Annual Colours of Doi Tung Festival has returned to Chiang Rai for its 11th season, attracting tourists from all over Thailand and abroad. The festival will run until January 28, 2024.

The Colours of Doi Tung Festival honours Thai culture, art, and sustainable development and has something for everyone. This festival is a must-see for anyone who enjoys cuisine, art, or the outdoors.

This festival is different from your average tourist attraction. It is inextricably linked to the Doi Tung Development Project, an initiative launched by the late Princess Mother to restore the environment and improve the lives of residents.

Over the years, the Doi Tung Development Project has transformed the once-deserted hills into a bustling centre for sustainable tourism, handicrafts, and agriculture.

The festival honours the hard work and creativity of the native hill tribes. You’ll feel a strong sense of community, from handmade products to traditional performances.

The festival is open every weekend and public holidays until January 28, 2024.

The hours of operation are 8 a.m.-6 p.m.



Tickets cost only 90 baht, making it a cheap vacation for families and lone travellers.

The Colours of Doi Tung Festival is more than just a gathering; it celebrates culture, community, and sustainable living. With its blend of food, art, music, and nature, it’s no surprise that it’s one of Chiang Rai’s most popular yearly festivals.

Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a seasoned traveller, this event allows you to experience a different side of Thailand. It is an invitation to slow down, enjoy the beauty of the mountains, and connect with the people who live there. Do not miss out!!