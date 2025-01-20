Tourists are heading to Chiang Rai’s mountains to enjoy the cold air and blooming wild Himalayan cherry blossoms. The cool weather and pink flowers create perfect photo opportunities, drawing visitors nationwide.

Popular spots like Phu Chi Fa, Phu Chi Dao, Phu Chi Deuan, Pha Tang and Doi Chang Moo buzz as people capture the landscape and soak up the refreshing atmosphere. Many locals also set up stalls selling warm drinks and snacks, adding to the charm. It’s a seasonal escape that keeps growing in popularity every year.

Many visitors trek to the peak to face the chilly winds, admire the foggy sea, and catch the first rays of sunlight. When the morning light touches the fog, it glows with a golden hue.

The mountain peak in Chiang Rai Province stays cool throughout the day, especially during winter. Morning temperatures hover around 6–7°C, while daytime temperatures reach 17–18°C, keeping it consistently cold.

From January 15 to January 25, 2015, the cherry blossoms and Thai wild Himalayan cherry blossoms were in full bloom atop Phu Chi Fa, the Hong-Ngao Watershed area, and Doi Pha Tang. These pink blossoms blanketed the mountains, drawing tourists eager to experience their beauty and take photos.

Visitors also dressed warmly for the occasion, complementing the cold weather. Among them were Hmong locals, including young men and women, who posed with the blossoms. Many shared their photos on social media, encouraging others to visit and see the stunning blooms for themselves.

The Hong-Ngao Watershed team even provided wild Himalayan cherry blossoms for tourists to take home and plant. They advised that these trees thrive in high, cool areas. If planted in hotter, lower areas, they grow as leafy shrubs that provide shade instead of flowering.

After the cherry blossoms fade in January 2025, travellers can look forward to the Dok Siew Festival on February 11, 2025. This event offers a chance to see beautiful white cherry blossoms in full bloom and enjoy traditional Hmong clothing and celebrations.

In addition to cherry blossoms, Doi Mae Salong is known for producing high-quality oolong tea. Nestled in the hills of Chiang Rai, this village is home to ethnic Chinese communities due to its location near the Thai border.

Cherry blossoms, though short-lived, are an integral part of local culture, along with oolong tea, which serves as the area’s main source of income. The Doi Mae Salong Tea and Sakura Festival, which takes place from December 28 to January 2, features cultural events and traditional performances.

From January to February, the coffee-rich region of Doi Chang transforms into a pastel wonderland. Cherry blossoms peak by mid-January, and over 500,000 cherry trees cover this Chiang Rai district, scattering petals across the streets.

Interestingly, the Chiang Rai Highland Agricultural Extension Center planted these blossoms as part of a research project to attract tourists.

Visiting a coffee-producing region wouldn’t be complete without tasting its best brews. The cool weather makes it a perfect time to sip freshly brewed coffee while soaking in the beauty of the flowers.

