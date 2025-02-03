Destinations

Lufthansa Airbus A380 Flights to Bangkok Extended for Songkran 2025

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
Lufthansa, Airbus A380, Bangkok
Due to significant demand, Lufthansa extends A380 service from Munich to Bangkok to April 25, 2025

Lufthansa, Germany’s flagship carrier and largest airline, is pleased to announce an extension of its Airbus A380 service from Bangkok to Munich during the peak Songkran holiday season. In response to rising demand during this peak travel season,

Lufthansa will operate its flagship aircraft on this route, providing passengers with a luxurious and comfortable flying experience between the two major cities.

The A380, known for its spacious cabins, cutting-edge amenities, and cutting-edge technology, will begin additional flights in early April 2025, coinciding with Thailand’s annual Songkran Festival.

The Songkran holiday is one of Thailand’s most important cultural events, attracting millions of domestic and international visitors. Lufthansa’s decision to expand its A380 service aims to provide passengers with increased capacity and superior comfort during this peak travel season.

“We are excited to extend our A380 service on the Munich-Bangkok route during the Songkran holiday season,” said Felipe Bonifatti, Vice President of Asia Pacific & Joint Ventures East.

“The Airbus A380 offers unparalleled comfort and capacity, and we are confident that our passengers will appreciate the extra space and top-tier service as they travel during the busy Thai New Year period.”

Lufthansa’s decision to continue using the A380 for the Songkran season reflects the airline’s ongoing commitment to improving the travel experience for its passengers. The Airbus A380’s wide-body design and cutting-edge technology make it ideal for long-haul flights, providing passengers with an elevated level of comfort when flying with Germany’s national airline.

About the Lufthansa Group.

The Lufthansa Group is a multinational aviation company with operations worldwide. With over 100,000 employees, it generated €35.4 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2023.

Our largest business segment is passenger airlines, with Logistics and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) as key business segments.

Other companies and Group functions, such as IT companies and Lufthansa Aviation Training, are complementary components of the Group. All airlines and business segments hold dominant positions in their respective markets.

Related News:

Investigators Suspect Portable Power Bank Started Air Busan Cabin Fire

You Might Also Like

Police Believe They Have Found the Body of Kidnapped Chinese Tourist

Doi Inthanon National Park Opens Kiew Mae Pan Nature Trail

Father Arrested for Raping 14-Year-old Daughter

Murder-Suicide in Bangkok Leads Neighbors to Believe House Possessed

Drug Smugglers from Hong Kong Busted at Suvarnabhumi Airport With 4kg of Heroin

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGeoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article China fentanyl Trump USA China Denounces Trumps 10% Tariff Blames Fentanyl Problem on Americans
Next Article Central Pattana Completes Central Park Offices Central Pattana Completes Central Park Offices in Bangkok’s Prime Super Core

Trending News

Central Pattana Completes Central Park Offices
Central Pattana Completes Central Park Offices in Bangkok’s Prime Super Core
News
China fentanyl Trump USA
China Denounces Trumps 10% Tariff Blames Fentanyl Problem on Americans
News Asia
Chiangrai United Defeats Nakhon Pathom United 3-0
Chiangrai United Defeats Nakhon Pathom United 3-0
Sports
Mobile Banking Thailand
Thailand Introduces New Mobile Banking Rules to Combat Scam Gangs
News

u7buy

Download Our App