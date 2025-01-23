Couple Wanted for Gruesome Murder Arrested at Chiang Rai Border

Police in Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai, have arrested a couple wanted for the gruesome murder of a 72-year-old farmer in Khuan Khanun District, Phatthalung Province, on January 10, 2025. They were apprehended at an apartment by a special operations police unit.

On January 22, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., a special operations unit from the Chiang Rai Provincial Police, alongside the Mae Sai Police Investigation Unit, conducted a raid on the Rom Pho Thong apartment building in Ban Pa Mueat, Village 9, Wiang Pang Kham Subdistrict, Mae Sai District.

Police acted on a tip-off to the serious crimes unit in Phatthalung Province. After learning the suspect had fled to Mae Sai District, the Phatthalung Provincial Police coordinated with their Chiang Rai counterparts.

During the operation, officers apprehended two suspects named in arrest warrants. The pair, identified as a couple, included:

Mr. Sahaphap, also known as Homong (last name withheld), age 51, from Tambon Pantae, Khuan Khanun District, Phatthalung Province. He was wanted under Phatthalung Provincial Court Warrant No. 26/2568 for charges of “premeditated murder” and “illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.” Ms. Natthita, also known as Namnoi (last name withheld), age 32, from Tambon Wang Hin Lat, Chum Phae District, Khon Kaen Province. She was named in Court Warrant No. 27/2568 for the same charges of “premeditated murder” and “illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.”

During questioning, the suspects claimed they had travelled to Mae Sai District in Chiang Rai Province and rented the apartment as temporary lodging. They stated they had been there between January 19 and 20, 2025. Both denied any connection to the murder. Authorities believe they were attempting to flee across the border into Tachilek, Myanmar.

The suspects are being prepared to be transferred to the Phatthalung Provincial Police for further investigation and legal action.

This arrest follows the murder of Mr Phop (last name withheld), a 72-year-old model farmer and owner of the well-known “Uncle Phop” salak orchard in Khuan Khanun District, Phatthalung Province. The victim was fatally shot six times.

