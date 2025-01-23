Global Tech Talent Unites at the Hong Kong Techathon 2025

The annual flagship event in the innovation and technology (I&T) sector, the Hong Kong Techathon+ 2025, co-organized by the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and local higher education institutions, successfully concluded on 19 January.

This year’s event reached a new record in participation, attracting over 1,800 local and international talents in I&T, forming over 380 teams.

The participants included more than 100 non-local innovators and 40 teams from mainland China, the US, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, Macao, Australia, Portugal, and Brazil.

They travelled to Hong Kong specifically to compete in this prestigious contest for 10 Gold Awards and the New Innovation Award under four themes, namely Trusted AI and & Data Science, Sustainability and Environment, Social and Governance (ESG, Digital Economy and Smart Cities.

Finally, the team “Eleuto” from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology won the Gold Award in the category of Sustainability and ESG under the Local University Student Group as well as the New Innovation Award by creating a communication solution for the paralyzed who are unable to speak or type.

Now in its ninth year, the Hong Kong Techathon+ aims to build a global, intercollegiate platform that connects I&T talents and startups from both local and international backgrounds. The event promotes mutual learning and exchange among these talents and startups, deepens their understanding of Hong Kong’s I&T ecosystem, and provides opportunities for international innovators and teams to develop their projects in Hong Kong and eventually join the city’s I&T ecosystem.

Offering More I&T Opportunities for Overseas Talent and Startups

The Hong Kong Techathon+ event, co-organized by HKSTP and 13 local tertiary institutions, featured 10 returning universities from last year: City University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Baptist University, Hong Kong Metropolitan University, Lingnan University, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, The Education University of Hong Kong, The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong,

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and The University of Hong Kong. Additionally, this year welcomed three institutes under the Vocational Training Council – Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education, and Hong Kong Institute of Information Technology. The event also has 18 overseas partnering institutions supporting the recruitment of overseas contestants.

This year marks the second consecutive edition of the Hong Kong Techathon+ with participation from non-local tech startups. Representatives from leading international institutions, including the University of California, San Diego from the US, the National University of Singapore, Chulalongkorn University in Thailand, and the University of Queensland in Australia, took part in the competition.

Additionally, HKSTP specially arranged a five-day immersive programme, including a variety of tours and lectures for the non-local tech startups participating in the competition.

These included a visit to the Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch, aimed at deepening their understanding of the I&T ecosystems in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. Meetings with investors were arranged before the competition for the non-local teams. Experienced mentors from relevant sectors also provided guidance to the contestants.

Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said during the opening ceremony, “For many years, HKSTP has been relentlessly promoting the development of I&T in Hong Kong. This year, the Hong Kong Techathon+ 2025 has expanded its network of partners both locally and internationally, attracting an even greater number of I&T talents and startups from the city and beyond.

Through this competition, participants can learn from one another and inspire each other’s creativity. I wholeheartedly wish all the outstanding teams success as they pursue their dreams of innovation and harness technology to create a positive impact on the world.”

Over 100 Teams Compete for HK$10 Million in Seed Funding Across Four Major Themes

During the finale, competing teams developed innovative and feasible solutions within four major themes: “Trusted AI & Data Science”, “Sustainability & ESG”, “Digital Economy”, and “Smart Cities”.

The competition included both local and non-local tracks for university teams, respectively. Local tracks it is further divided into student and open groups. In addition to receiving a cash prize of HK$10,000, the gold medal winners of each category also competed on-site for the New Innovation Award with a prize of HK$100,000.

All winning teams will receive initial startup capital as well as eligibility for various incubation support programmes from co-organizers and partners* including direct admission into HKSTP’s Ideation Programme and have a chance to get access to over HK$10 million in seed funding, where they will further develop their innovative ideas with comprehensive entrepreneurial support and gain practical experience to help them evolve into the next generation of I&T entrepreneurs.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is Hong Kong Techathon+ 2025’s exclusive tech enabler. Robert Wang, Managing Director, Hong Kong & Taiwan, AWS, said, “AWS has been committed to providing leading technologies and platforms for startups since day 1.

Their long-term collaboration with HKSTP through a co-development programme has led to many successful projects in the areas of cloud and artificial intelligence (AI). This year, we are pleased to be the exclusive technology enabler for Hong Kong Techathon+ 2025. Through our leading expertise and technology in cloud and AI, combined with the efforts of HKSTP in nurturing creativity and innovative talent, we will continue to contribute to building a thriving innovation and technology ecosystem in Hong Kong.”

List of Awardees of the Hong Kong Techathon+ 2025:

New Innovation Award

Winning Team: Eleuto

Tertiary Institution: The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Local Student Group

Technology Theme Award Winning Team Tertiary Institution Trusted AI & Data Science Gold Confluence The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Sustainability & ESG Gold Eleuto The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Digital Economy Gold AIVOICE LIMITED The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Smart Cities Gold ReTouch The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Local Open Group

Technology Theme Award Winning Team Tertiary Institution Trusted AI & Data Science Gold EmoFriends The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Sustainability & ESG Gold JAPJAP – zero food waste The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Digital Economy Gold i Vision The Education University of Hong Kong Smart Cities Gold Edge AI-assisted health monitoring system based on optical fibre sensor The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Non-local Group

Technology Theme Award Winning Team Tertiary Institution AI & Digital Economy Gold DeepChem Automatic Intelligent Synthesis Platform Beihang University (participate the Techathon+ via the International Strategic Technology Alliance) Sustainability & Smart Cities Gold Spatiotemporal integrated eDNA high-resolution intelligent monitoring of biodiversity. Nanjing University (participate in the Techathon+ via the International Strategic Technology Alliance)