Thailand Revokes Citizenship of Rabbi Yosef Chaim Kantor

BANGKOK – Thailand has stripped long-time Jewish community leader Rabbi Yosef Chaim Kantor of his citizenship after authorities reported repeated violations of naturalisation rules. The official order was signed by Thai Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul following an inquiry by national security agencies.

Official records show the American-born spiritual leader continued to travel under his United States passport after receiving Thai nationality. Government representatives confirmed that using dual travel documents directly breaches the legal conditions agreed to during the naturalisation process.

Key Takeaways

Revocation Order Signed: Thai authorities stripped Rabbi Yosef Chaim Kantor of his Thai citizenship over dual passport usage.

Thai authorities stripped Rabbi Yosef Chaim Kantor of his Thai citizenship over dual passport usage. Sixteen Border Crossings: Official travel records revealed 16 international journeys made on his United States passport between 2013 and 2026.

Official travel records revealed 16 international journeys made on his United States passport between 2013 and 2026. Broad Legal Scrutiny: The decision comes amid wider inspections into Chabad network operations and foreign-held corporate entities across the country.

Investigation Uncovers Multiple US Passport Crossings

The Department of Special Investigation led the inquiry that reviewed Rabbi Kantor’s border crossings. Records proved the rabbi entered and left Australia sixteen times using his American credentials.

His most recent foreign journey took place on January 26, 2026, according to official department findings. Investigators noted that naturalised citizens sign clear declarations pledging to give up their prior nationality once Thai citizenship is approved.

Because Rabbi Kantor kept using his original passport, state prosecutors ruled that he failed to meet mandatory statutory conditions. Interior officials stated that maintaining active foreign travel documents undermined the integrity of the naturalisation process.

Understanding Section 19 of Thailand’s Nationality Act

Minister Anutin Charnvirakul invoked Section 19, Subsection 2 of the Nationality Act of 1965 to issue the formal decree. This statutory clause gives the Interior Minister direct authority to withdraw citizenship from any naturalised individual who uses a former nationality.

Official notices published in Bangkok stated that delaying administrative action would risk serious harm to public interests. The government emphasised that immigration and naturalisation rules must apply equally to every resident, regardless of religious or community stature.

Rabbi Kantor first arrived in Bangkok back in 1993 to support local expatriates and international visitors. He became a naturalised Thai citizen on April 11, 2013, through a formal notice in the Royal Gazette.

He obtained his first national identity card three weeks later on May 2, 2013. However, state attorneys concluded that his continued reliance on American consular papers nullified his legal standing.

Chabad-Lubavitch Community and Wider Public Scrutiny

Rabbi Yosef Chaim Kantor serves as the head of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement across Thailand. The organisation operates community houses in Bangkok, Phuket, Koh Samui, and Chiang Mai, offering kosher dining and religious services.

Nevertheless, local authorities have expanded financial and zoning inspections into dozens of affiliated corporate entities. State agencies are currently auditing property leases, foreign donations, and corporate shareholder arrangements across southern provinces like Phuket.

The citizenship revocation also follows another ministerial order on October 1 that cancelled the citizenship of an Israeli-born resident for similar violations. In that separate case, authorities uncovered the hidden use of both Israeli and Uruguayan travel documents.

Legal representatives connected to the Jewish community have indicated they may challenge the Interior Ministry’s decree in administrative court. For now, Thai authorities maintain that strict immigration compliance remains vital to protecting national security.

Trending News: