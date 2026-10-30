Police Seize 285 kg of Crystal Meth at Chiang Rai Checkpoint

CHIANG RAI – Security officers in northern Thailand stopped a pickup truck in Phan district early Wednesday morning and seized two hundred and eighty-five kilograms of crystal methamphetamine hidden inside. The joint team detained a lone Myanmar driver who was allegedly transporting the illicit narcotics toward the central provinces of the country.

Senior police officials, regional border patrol units, and local administrative leaders held a joint press conference on Thursday to announce the major drug bust. Representatives from the Border Patrol Police Region 5 confirmed that frontline teams tracked the suspect along Phaholyothin Road after receiving credible intelligence reports about an active trafficking network.

Key Takeaways Officers confiscated 285 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine packed neatly inside branded tea sacks during an early morning highway intercept.

A 33-year-old Myanmar national was arrested at the Pu Kaeng checkpoint while driving a bronze pickup truck toward central Thailand.

A coordinated strike team comprising border patrol police, military officers, and local police tracked the suspect after receiving actionable border intelligence.

The dramatic arrest took place at approximately half past one in the morning on October 28 near the southern border of Chiang Rai province. Working in close collaboration with the military task force from Pha Muang Task Force, checkpoint officers flagged down a suspicious bronze Isuzu pickup truck bearing Chiang Rai license plates.

Investigators identified the lone driver as Zaw Ye Min Tun, a thirty-three-year-old Pa’O man holding Myanmar citizenship. When search teams examined the open bed of the truck, they uncovered nine large woven fertilizer bags stacked under ordinary cargo covers.

Inside the coarse sacks, officers discovered two hundred and eighty-five vacuum-sealed Chinese tea packets, each containing one kilogram of high-purity crystal methamphetamine. Consequently, officers handcuffed the suspect immediately on the spot, impounded the pickup truck, and brought all the evidence to the Phan Police Station for official processing.

Tracking the Golden Triangle Smuggling Route

According to senior investigators from the Chiang Rai Provincial Police, the drug syndicate planned to transport the valuable cargo directly from the northern border zone into central Bangkok. Intelligence officers first picked up the vehicle’s trail near the Chiang Rai International Airport intersection before shadowing it as it moved south toward Mae Lao district.

The smugglers intended to pass quietly through Phayao province before dawn to avoid intense daytime security checks on national highways. However, vigilant field officers set up a secure perimeter well before the driver arrived, effectively cutting off his escape route along the main highway.

District authorities emphasized that close cooperation among military troops, border patrol companies, and local administrative officers was crucial for this successful operation. The suspect currently faces severe charges for illegal possession and trafficking of Category 1 narcotics with intent to distribute, while investigators expand their inquiry to catch the ringleaders.

Trending News: