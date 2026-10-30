Immigration Police Arrest 5 Foreign Nationals for Visa Overstay

KAMPHAENG PHET – Immigration authorities detained five foreign nationals at a major bus terminal in Kamphaeng Phet province on Wednesday. The travelers had severely exceeded their visa permissions, recording unlawful stays ranging between 345 and 492 days.

The joint operation targeted high-risk transit hubs to locate undocumented residents moving across northern provinces toward Bangkok. Officers moved in quickly after spotting several passengers behaving suspiciously near the central ticketing platforms.

Key Takeaways

Five foreign nationals from Burundi, Kazakhstan, and India were arrested for visa overstays between 345 and 492 days.

The suspects had travelled by long-distance bus from the border town of Mae Sot, Tak province, bound for Bangkok.

All five individuals face formal legal prosecution under the Immigration Act before mandatory deportation and blacklisting.

According to Thai immigration police, the sweep involved joint teams from provincial immigration, the tourist police, and local investigators. Officers approached the five suspects inside Nakhon Chum subdistrict and requested their passports for standard electronic verification.

Database checks quickly confirmed that each individual had remained in Thailand long after their entry stamps expired. The group included one woman from Burundi, one man from Kazakhstan, and three men from India travelling together.

Field officers promptly took all five into custody without incident at the station. Investigators confirmed the suspects had boarded public buses in Mae Sot, a major commercial gateway bordering Myanmar.

Stranded Travelers and Informal Border Work

During preliminary interrogations, the suspects explained how financial hardships and personal setbacks left them stranded without valid visas. A 31-year-old Burundian woman told police she initially flew from Dubai to Bangkok for an extended holiday six months ago.

She claimed an acquaintance stole her belongings, forcing her to seek informal domestic work as a maid in Mae Sot. Because her passport expired during that four-month stint, she feared leaving town until finally attempting to reach Bangkok.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old Indian national reported working as an informal cleaner in Tak province for fourteen months. He earned roughly 12,000 baht per month, an income he described as insufficient to cover basic living expenses.

Two fellow Indian nationals had worked in local restaurants before deciding to pack their bags and head home together. Additionally, a 28-year-old Kazakh tourist admitted he ran completely out of funds after visiting Phuket and travelling north.

Legal Proceedings and Pending Deportation

The Kazakh national told investigators he waited nearly a full year for family remittances that never arrived. Having overstayed for 355 days, he finally boarded the bus hoping to return home before police intervened.

All five suspects entered full confessions during formal questioning by police investigators. They were charged with overstaying temporary entry permits under Section 81 of the Thai Immigration Act B.E. 2522.

Officers transferred the suspects to the Mueang Kamphaeng Phet Police Station for formal court processing. Authorities also alerted the Office of the Attorney General and the Department of Provincial Administration to initiate standard deportation proceedings.

Trending News: