Chinese Woman Held Over 28-Year Fake Thai ID Scheme

BANGKOK – Thai immigration officers arrested a 41-year-old Chinese national in southern Thailand after uncovering a 28-year fraudulent identity scheme. Officials confirmed the suspect falsely acquired a Thai citizen identification card in 1998 to disguise her foreign nationality. She subsequently built a massive commercial real estate and agricultural empire across multiple southern provinces.

Police identified the suspect as Ms. Suporn, who lived under an illegitimate identity for nearly three decades. Investigators revealed she used the fraudulent citizenship to circumvent strict foreign ownership laws and acquire valuable properties. The arrest followed a formal local government registry revocation that stripped away her counterfeit civil registration records.

Key Takeaways

A 41-year-old Chinese national was arrested in Chumphon for living under a fraudulent Thai identity for 28 years.

The suspect controlled over 57 million baht ($1.7 million) in assets, including seven land plots and a commercial durian packing factory.

She faces multiple criminal charges for identity theft, illegal immigration, and violating Thai foreign land ownership restrictions.

According to police, the suspect first registered a fraudulent birth record in Yasothon province back in 1998. She strategically renewed her national identity card nine separate times as she moved across districts. Her final relocation brought her to Lang Suan district in Chumphon province, where authorities tracked down her operations.

Armed with bogus citizenship papers, the suspect founded an import-export enterprise named Thai Xin Gong International Company Limited. Through this corporate vehicle, she amassed seven prime land parcels valued at more than 57 million baht. Notably, one of these lucrative plots served as a busy commercial wholesale durian processing facility leased out to third-party operators.

Tough Crackdown on Foreign Nominee Networks

The scheme began unraveling when local administrative officials discovered irregularities in her original birth documentation and canceled her civil status. Consequently, Lang Suan district officers notified law enforcement, prompting an immediate joint investigation with the Royal Thai Police. Armed with a provincial court arrest warrant, investigators swiftly apprehended the Chinese businesswoman at her local address.

Following her arrest, the suspect faces multiple criminal counts under the Thai Penal Code, the National Identity Card Act, and the Immigration Act of 1979. In addition, prosecutors cited Section 113 of the Land Code, which penalizes foreign nationals who acquire land unlawfully through fraudulent means. Because her Thai citizenship was officially revoked, authorities now classify her as an illegal alien facing mandatory deportation.

Senior officials from Immigration Bureau Division 6 stressed that this high-profile arrest highlights a wider national campaign targeting illicit nominee networks. Police actively monitor commercial crop trading hubs and popular tourism destinations to root out organized foreign fraud. Moving forward, authorities plan to deepen their investigations into transnational syndicates and visa overstayers across southern Thailand.

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