Anti-Jew Protests Spark Growing Antisemitism Fears in Thailand

BANGKOK – Tensions are running high in Thailand this week, marking a concerning shift in the local climate. A wave of protests has emerged, aimed at Israeli tourists and Jewish community events, bringing issues of foreign influence and antisemitism to the forefront.

In Phuket, a civic group is staging a protest against a Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashanah) celebration. Meanwhile, in Bangkok, a rally led by a prominent political figure delivered a pointed anti-Israel message right outside the Israeli embassy.

Key Takeaways

Phuket Protest Proceeds: Despite a scaled-back Rosh Hashanah event at Chabad House Patong, local groups are holding a parallel protest, citing security and community concerns.

Despite a scaled-back Rosh Hashanah event at Chabad House Patong, local groups are holding a parallel protest, citing security and community concerns. Bangkok Embassy Rally: Thai political figure Sondhi Limthongkul led a rally at the Israeli embassy in Bangkok, demanding stricter controls on Israeli tourists and property ownership.

Thai political figure Sondhi Limthongkul led a rally at the Israeli embassy in Bangkok, demanding stricter controls on Israeli tourists and property ownership. Antisemitic Messaging: Both protests have featured overtly antisemitic signage, raising alarms about a growing current of hostility towards the Jewish community in Thailand.

Phuket Jewish New Year Scaled Back Amid Protest Concerns

In the popular resort town of Patong, Phuket, a planned Rosh Hashanah celebration at the local Chabad House has become a flashpoint.

The event, initially expected to draw around 2,000 attendees across two venues, has been significantly scaled back following pressure from local civic groups and interventions by authorities.

The celebration is now restricted solely to the Chabad Patong premises, with attendance capped at 800. The event’s duration was also shortened, concluding at 9 p.m. instead of midnight.

Despite these concessions, a coalition calling itself “Save Phuket” is pushing forward with a protest.

The group, which includes local taxi operators and a pro-Palestinian network, argues that hosting a large gathering linked to Israel creates security risks for the island. They plan to gather at the Dolphin Roundabout, located about 550 meters from the Chabad House, for a “symbolic demonstration”.

Local authorities have pledged a heavy police presence to maintain order and keep the two groups separated.

Sondhi Rally Delivers Pointed Anti-Israel Message in Bangkok

The friction in Phuket isn’t an isolated incident. On Thursday, hundreds gathered outside the Israeli embassy in Bangkok for a rally spearheaded by Thai conspiracy theorist and political activist Sondhi Limthongkul.

The rally, part of Sondhi’s “Take Our Thailand Back” campaign, focused heavily on the behavior of Israeli tourists and allegations regarding foreign property ownership. Sondhi read an open letter directed at the Israeli ambassador, claiming that organizations like Chabad were buying up Thai land for “international Zionist networks”.

He also demanded that Israel reign in tourists whom he accused of disrespecting local customs and failing to pay bills.

The Israeli embassy responded by noting that while tourists who break the law should face consequences, these incidents don’t represent all Israelis in Thailand. The embassy also confirmed that the ambassador had met with the Thai Foreign Minister earlier in the week to discuss the situation.

The Rise of Antisemitism in Thailand

Perhaps the most troubling aspect of these recent demonstrations is the overt use of antisemitic language and imagery. Reports from both the Bangkok rally and previous protests in Phuket highlight a shift from criticizing the actions of the Israeli government or individual tourists to deploying broad, anti-Jewish rhetoric.

At the Bangkok embassy protest, signs reading “Jews Out” and “You Jewish folks don’t understand Thai culture, so get out” were prominently displayed. Others read “Thailand Is Not For Sale” and “This is Not The Promised Land”.

These incidents suggest that genuine concerns regarding local land ownership and the behavior of foreign tourists are being co-opted to fuel antisemitic sentiment. Authorities are now investigating the financial networks surrounding Jewish businesses in Phuket, looking into potential foreign nominee businesses.

As the situation develops, the challenge for Thai authorities will be balancing the right to peaceful protest with the need to ensure the safety of all communities and prevent the normalization of hate speech.

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