Chiang Rai Police Step Up Mekong River Patrols to Stop Crime

CHIANG RAI – Thai immigration police commanders carried out high-visibility boat patrols along the Mekong River on Wednesday to crack down on cross-border illegal entry. Senior border police officers mobilized speedboats along the river boundary to intercept human smuggling rings and transnational crime networks in Chiang Rai province.

Major General Decho Sosuwannakul, chief of Immigration Division 5, personally directed the river inspection team from the Chiang Saen immigration checkpoint base. He ordered local units to keep constant watch over secluded riverbanks, where international trafficking networks frequently try to evade standard national checkpoint procedures.

Key Takeaways • High-level Thai immigration leaders launched targeted patrol boat operations along the Mekong River in Chiang Saen on October 28. • Operations focus heavily on intercepting illegal border crossings and curbing transnational crime networks using northern water corridors. • Officers are enforcing the Immigration Act B.E. 2522 with expanded surveillance along high-risk natural border crossings.

Accompanied by Deputy Commander Colonel Supharerk Phankosol and Chiang Saen immigration superintendent Colonel Pattarapong Inwanna, officers deployed patrol vessel Immigration Patrol Boat 1-08 into active river channels. The vessel swept past vital logistics landing points and riverbanks that separate northern Thailand from neighboring Lao territory.

The patrol focused on identifying unauthorized river crossing routes that smugglers utilize during low tide and dusk hours. Police leaders directed field personnel to raise operational readiness immediately and track suspicious cargo transfers near the water boundary.

Strict Legal Enforcement on the Mekong Frontier

According to local authorities, cross-border criminal organizations frequently exploit quiet natural waterways to transport undocumented laborers and illicit contraband. Consequently, commanders stressed that constant boat maneuvers will continue day and night to keep the river perimeter firmly sealed.

Throughout the operation, commanding officers highlighted the vigorous execution of Thailand’s Immigration Act B.E. 2522 alongside complementary national security statutes. Immigration authorities emphasized that individuals attempting illegal entry without proper travel clearances will encounter swift detention and legal prosecution.

Furthermore, these stepped-up river controls represent a core part of an overarching framework to enhance regional frontier safety in Chiang Rai province. Senior commanders confirmed that joint border checkpoints and naval units will maintain round-the-clock collaboration to protect national borders.

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