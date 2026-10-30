Thailand Customs Blacklists 7 Firms in E-Waste Bribery Probe

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Customs have officially blacklisted seven import firms after uncovering an elaborate smuggling scheme designed to bring hazardous electronic scrap through the country’s main international shipping hub. The Customs Department took urgent action after border agents caught several shipments concealing toxic circuit boards and insulated wiring beneath regular scrap metal declarations at Laem Chabang port.

Federal investigators are now examining allegations that port inspectors accepted illicit cash payments to let the contaminated maritime containers slip into domestic industrial yards. Consequently, the national government is expanding legal action across border points to protect local communities from hazardous waste.

Key Takeaways Seven import companies face blacklisting and criminal probes for hiding toxic circuit boards inside scrap metal containers at Laem Chabang port.

A formal corruption inquiry is underway to determine whether customs officers accepted bribes to bypass mandatory cargo screening checks.

Customs logged 198 waste-smuggling cases this fiscal year, marking an 82% surge in unauthorized shipments across Thai shipping borders.

The coordinated inter-agency crackdown began when sharp-eyed customs inspectors detained 15 suspicious shipping containers during targeted dockside physical evaluations at Laem Chabang Port. Rather than finding ordinary industrial recyclables, technical teams opened the cargo crates to discover dense piles of broken motherboards, toxic batteries, and stripped copper wiring.

Importers had systematically falsified formal customs entry declarations, intentionally describing hazardous electronics as harmless metal remnants to avoid rigorous licensing regulations. Therefore, the Customs Department immediately ordered all fifteen containers seized and initiated formal return procedures back to their foreign ports of origin at the expense of the importers.

Department of Special Investigation detectives have now stepped in to build comprehensive criminal prosecutions under both the Customs Act and hazardous substances legislation. Meanwhile, senior leadership requested parallel integrity investigations by the National Anti-Corruption Commission to identify rogue dock officers who aided the illegal transit.

E-Waste Smuggling Surges

Customs officials confirmed that enforcement units logged 198 individual waste-smuggling offenses during this fiscal year, representing an alarming 82 percent surge over prior historical benchmarks. This dramatic escalation shows how global criminal networks increasingly treat Southeast Asian ports as cheap dumping grounds for affluent consumer nations.

Illegal sorting facilities located across Chonburi, Rayong, and Prachin Buri provinces generate severe lead, mercury, and cadmium contamination through crude open-air processing methods. Furthermore, toxic runoff from backyard smelting workshops frequently seeps into rural agricultural soils, threatening village waterways and damaging municipal food safety.

Government ministries are responding by ordering round-the-clock physical inspections on all imported industrial scrap entering deepwater terminals. By cutting off illicit import channels and eliminating dirty kickbacks, Thai regulatory bodies hope to protect national health while restoring integrity to border logistics.

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