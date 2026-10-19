Thailand’s E-Waste Problem: How It Got So Bad

Last Updated on October 19, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Thailand’s e-waste problem has two sides: households and businesses discard huge volumes of electronics, while foreign waste shipments also drew attention to the country after China tightened import rules. Those are separate pressures, and neither tells you how much waste is safely handled.

ITD estimates Thailand generated about 446,000 tonnes of e-waste in 2024. Collection and treatment have lagged, while shifting trade routes and weak enforcement have complicated the picture. An import ban can restrict foreign shipments, but it can’t fix the domestic collection gap; Thailand’s fight against illegal e-waste smuggling offers further context.

To understand how the crisis took shape, start with the gap between discarded devices and safe local management.

Key Takeaways

Thailand generated about 446,000 tonnes of e-waste in 2024, while local collection and safe treatment remained inadequate.

The 22.1% properly managed figure covers municipal hazardous waste overall, not e-waste alone; a reliable national e-waste recycling rate is not established, according to the International Institute for Trade and Development.

China’s import restrictions shifted global waste trade routes, and Thai authorities uncovered electronic scrap concealed in mislabeled shipments, including 284 tonnes returned to the United States.

Thailand’s ban, expanded in 2025 to cover 463 tariff items, restricts foreign e-waste imports, but it cannot fix unsafe handling of electronics discarded within the country. The expanded import ban

Thailand’s E-Waste Problem: How a Domestic Waste Gap Took Shape

Thailand’s domestic e-waste problem starts with a basic mismatch: people and businesses discard large volumes of electronics, but safe collection and treatment have not kept pace. This waste comes from devices used in Thailand, separate from imported electronic scrap and from the broader municipal hazardous-waste category used in national reporting.

Millions of discarded devices meet a weak collection system

Thailand generated about 446,000 tonnes of e-waste in 2024, according to the State of Environmental Report estimate summarized by the International Institute for Trade and Development (ITD) in July 2026. The same report put total municipal hazardous waste at about 686,000 tonnes. Of that broader category, 152,000 tonnes, or 22.1%, were properly collected and managed.

That 22.1% figure does not describe the share of e-waste recycled or safely managed. It covers municipal hazardous waste as a whole, which includes e-waste alongside other waste types. The available figures therefore show a collection gap, but they do not establish a single, settled national e-waste recycling rate.

For households, the problem can begin when broken phones, computers, batteries, or appliances have no convenient collection route. Some devices then enter ordinary waste streams or go to informal buyers. Local rules vary, so residents should check which drop-off or pickup options their municipality accepts. Chiang Rai residents can also review this guide to separating household waste and hazardous items.

Why informal recycling became the easy option

When formal collection is patchy, informal buyers may be the easiest way to get rid of old electronics. They can recover metals and components with resale value, creating an incentive to dismantle devices even when workers lack suitable equipment or controls for hazardous materials.

A 2024 International Telecommunication Union workshop report cites a Pollution Control Department estimate that 90% of Thai e-waste was improperly managed. It also says much of the waste entered backyard recycling in the Northeast. That 90% is an estimate of improper management, not an exact recycling-rate measurement. It should not be combined with the 22.1% municipal hazardous-waste figure, since the estimates describe different categories and use different measures.

Poorly controlled dismantling and disposal can expose workers and nearby communities to hazardous substances. The World Health Organization identifies risks linked to unsafe e-waste handling, especially for workers and children. Thailand’s domestic collection gap is therefore a waste-management issue with potential health consequences, distinct from the separate question of foreign shipments entering the country.

Why China’s Waste Ban Sent More E-Waste Toward Thailand

China’s restrictions on imported waste, introduced in 2017 and enforced from late 2017 into 2018, disrupted established recycling routes. Exporters began looking for other destinations, and Thailand became more visible as shipments and processing operations drew scrutiny. The shift explains the timing of the 2018 enforcement actions, but it does not make every reported import estimate directly comparable.

The 2018 import shock exposed the trade routes

In May 2018, Thai police raided operations suspected of handling illegally imported electronic waste. Some shipments reportedly entered under plastic-waste labels, which made it harder to identify their contents at the border. Thailand suspended imports of e-waste and plastic waste in July 2018 after the raids and growing concerns about the waste trade. A peer-reviewed study of China’s waste restrictions and Thailand documents the raids and the policy response.

Reported import totals vary by source and year. FairPlanet reported that e-waste imports rose from about 2,000 tonnes in 2017 to more than 50,000 tonnes after China’s restrictions. Those figures describe the outlet’s account, not a settled national total. Meanwhile, ABC News reported that Thai Customs data showed Australia sent more than 250,000 kilograms of electronic scraps, battery parts, and machinery to Thailand in the year before its 2019 report. That figure covers shipments from one country and a specified group of materials, so it should not be treated as Thailand’s total imports.

Mislabeling and weak checks made enforcement harder

Paperwork and permits complicated enforcement. The Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) described a system requiring separate licenses to import waste, recycle it, and dispose of it through recycling operations. When inspectors had to verify different approvals alongside shipment descriptions, misdeclared cargo could be harder to catch.

The potential for profit also kept the trade attractive. Companies could seek valuable materials from discarded electronics, while authorities faced the task of distinguishing permitted activity from prohibited imports and unlicensed processing. ABC News reported that Thai Customs data showed more than 250,000 kilograms of electronic scraps, battery parts, and machinery shipped from Australia in the prior year. The example points to cross-border movement, but it does not establish that every shipment was illegal.

Thailand’s July 2018 suspension followed discoveries of mislabeling and illegal imports, although an announced restriction did not instantly erase the existing trade routes or make inspection simple. Later raids on unlicensed facilities show how enforcement remained part of the problem; a Thai police raid on an illegal e-waste plant offers a more recent example. Import bans can close a legal route, but preventing disguised shipments also depends on accurate declarations and effective checks.

What Chachoengsao Revealed About E-Waste Processing

Chachoengsao became a focus of Thailand’s 2018 e-waste inspections after residents complained about odors and authorities investigated recycling sites. The cases exposed problems with imported waste, worker protections, and disposal, but they do not show that every recycling facility in the province was illegal.

Raids found illegal imports and unsafe waste handling

In May 2018, police and industrial officials inspected operations in Plaeng Yao district. The Thailand Development Research Institute reported that one company had imported prohibited circuit boards, batteries, and televisions. After processing, the company’s residues were reportedly burned in uncertified incinerators or dumped in landfills meant for non-hazardous waste, a disposal route that could leave dangerous material outside controlled treatment systems. TDRI’s account of the 2018 waste-control failures describes those findings.

A 2020 peer-reviewed study also recounts the Wai Mei Dat Thai Recycling case. Residents had complained to the Department of Industrial Works about factory odors before police searched the site. Investigators found undocumented workers from Laos and Myanmar dismantling e-waste. The study also reports that officials inspected seven companies with import permits after the raids, and found only one compliant.

The company figures in the study require care: they describe volumes requested in permit applications, not confirmed amounts imported. Some firms were found to have smuggled waste, while another received a corrective recommendation over an expired license. These cases show why permit paperwork and actual shipments must not be treated as the same evidence. Later investigations elsewhere in Thailand have also raised concerns about illegal e-waste processing and waste residues.

Pollutants can travel from workshops into homes and fields

Unsafe handling can expose workers first, then carry contamination beyond a workshop. Dismantling and crushing electronics can release dust and residues; burning can send pollutants into the air as smoke. When waste is dumped in places not designed for hazardous materials, contaminants may reach nearby soil or water.

Lead and mercury are among the hazards associated with poorly managed e-waste. Burning certain materials can also produce dioxins. Residents’ complaints about odors and nearby operations point to community concern, while the documented burning and dumping provide plausible routes for exposure.

However, the available accounts do not report local blood-lead measurements, disease rates, or contaminant levels in homes, fields, or water. They also do not quantify a national health burden. The Chachoengsao cases establish serious failures in handling and disposal, not a measured estimate of illness among nearby residents. That distinction matters: credible exposure pathways warrant attention, but health claims should match the evidence.

Why Thailand’s E-Waste Crisis Continues Despite Import Bans

Thailand’s import rules address foreign shipments, but they don’t collect or safely process electronics discarded inside the country. The crisis continues because border controls and domestic waste management are separate problems, and both require effective enforcement.

New rules target imports, but enforcement still matters

After the 2018 scandal, authorities raided suspected illegal operations, inspected facilities, suspended licenses, and temporarily froze e-waste import approvals. Thailand’s government says imports have been prohibited since 2020. A 2025 government presentation describes a Ministry of Commerce notification covering 463 tariff items in Chapters 84 and 85, alongside work to apply the Basel Convention’s prior informed consent controls to international waste movements. The notification expands the import restrictions, but details of Thailand’s expanded e-waste import ban don’t establish how consistently officials detect prohibited cargo.

That distinction matters because shipments can be mislabeled or concealed among other goods. Reports also disagree about how many containers inspectors check. Officials have claimed that all containers are inspected for e-waste, while critics have disputed that figure and suggested the share could be much lower. Those competing claims do not establish a verified inspection rate. The Basel Convention’s e-waste controls set international rules for shipments, but effective checks still depend on accurate declarations and enforcement at ports.

The domestic collection gap remains the harder long-term test

Even if import controls stop foreign waste, households and businesses will continue discarding phones, computers, appliances, and other electronics. Thailand’s estimated 446,000 tonnes of domestic e-waste in 2024 shows the scale of that challenge. Meanwhile, the reported 22.1% properly managed figure applies to municipal hazardous waste overall, not e-waste alone. It points to weaknesses in hazardous-waste management, but it cannot be used as a national e-waste recycling rate.

When residents lack convenient ways to hand off unwanted devices, electronics can end up in ordinary waste or informal dismantling channels. Informal recovery may extract valuable metals, yet uncontrolled handling and disposal can leave hazardous components outside formal treatment systems. A stronger response must connect collection with safe processing, so valuable materials stay in controlled recycling channels and harmful residues reach appropriate treatment.

Import bans can limit one source of pressure. However, they cannot solve the larger domestic problem unless Thailand also improves collection and formal treatment for electronics used within the country.

Frequently Asked Questions

Thailand’s e-waste figures and import rules can be confusing because sources measure different things. These answers clarify what the available numbers and policies do, and don’t, show.

How much e-waste does Thailand produce each year?

The 2024 State of Environmental Report estimates that Thailand generated about 446,000 tonnes of e-waste that year, according to the International Institute for Trade and Development (ITD). Other sources cite different estimates, including roughly 400,000 tonnes annually, but they use different years and reporting methods. Treat each figure as a source-specific estimate, not a single settled total.

Does Thailand still import e-waste?

Thailand has prohibited e-waste imports since 2020, according to a 2025 government presentation. However, reports of misdeclared shipments and concerns about inspections remain part of the debate over enforcement. Those reports raise questions about illegal cargo, but they don’t establish that imports are legally permitted.

What happens when e-waste is burned or dismantled unsafely?

Unsafe dismantling and open burning can release hazardous pollutants that reach workers through contact or inhalation. Pollutants may also spread to nearby residents, soil, and water, depending on how waste and residues are handled. The World Health Organization’s overview of e-waste risks describes the hazards of informal recycling; available reports do not establish specific illness rates for Thai communities.

Is the 22.1% figure Thailand’s e-waste recycling rate?

No. The 22.1% figure refers to the share of all municipal hazardous waste that was properly collected and managed, not an e-waste-specific recycling rate. Because it covers a broader waste category, it can’t show what share of Thailand’s discarded electronics was safely recycled.

Why can’t an import ban solve the whole problem?

An import ban targets foreign shipments, while Thai households and businesses continue to discard electronics. They still need reliable collection, sorting, and safe treatment options, or devices may enter ordinary waste streams or informal dismantling. Reports of illegal industrial and electronic waste dumping in Thailand also show why domestic handling and enforcement matter alongside border controls.