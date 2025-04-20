Father Shoots and Kills His Meth-Addicted Son in Self-Defense

A tragic event unfolded in a home in Sai Thong village, Ban Sadet, Mueang Lampang after a man shot and killed his meth addicted son in self-defense. Emergency responders, local police, and hospital staff arrived at the scene late at night on 19 April.

On arrival, several residents had already gathered, they found the body of Mr. Kantapon Chumpeng, aged 35, lying face down, wearing only his underwear. He had gunshot wounds to his chest, and a knife wound on his head.

Nearby, a grass-cutting knife about a foot long and a broken homemade shotgun were recovered as evidence.

Police found Mr. Nong, the 65-year-old father of the deceased, who had suffered a head injury, collapsed at the base of the stairs. Rescue workers quickly provided first aid and took him to the Lampang District Hospital.

According to Mrs. Boontiam, Mr. Nong’s sister-in-law, the conflict began when Mr. Kantapon demanded money to buy meth and play online games. After refusing, he attacked his father with a knife, a behaviour the family said had happened before.

Relatives often faced threats or damage to property when they couldn’t give him money. Mr. Nong, a farmer with modest means, had struggled for years to cope with his son’s addiction to methamphetamine.

On the night of the incident, Mr. Kantapon once again demanded money for meth. When his father refused, an argument turned violent. Mr. Kantapon grabbed a knife and attacked his father. In self-defence, Mr. Nong grabbed his shotgun, and fired a shot into his son’s chest.

After his son collapsed, Mr. Nong struck the gun against a table, breaking it, and called his sister-in-law and authorities for help. Police are investigating the case further.

Meth Addiction in Thailand

Methamphetamine (Meth) addiction in Thailand, especially with “yaba” pills and crystal meth or “ice,” is a growing problem. This issue spreads quickly because the drug is cheap and easy to find. The main supply comes from neighboring Myanmar, and northern Thailand’s open borders let it cross over with little trouble.

The effects of meth addiction reach deep into families. In the south, about 80% of divorces list drug use as a main reason. Many people turn to theft and other crimes to get money for meth.

Young people suffer the most. Students, workers, and those in the sex trade are often caught up in meth use. Most users say they tried alcohol or cannabis before meth, showing a pattern of moving on to stronger drugs.

The meth crisis in Thailand affects families, communities, and the future of its youth.

