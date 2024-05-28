Connect with us

Crime

Thai Amulet Dealer Arrested for 380M Baht Fraud
Advertisement

Politics Crime

Opposition MP in Thailand Gets 2-Year Prison Sentence for Defaming Monarchy

Crime

Thai Police Arrest Belgian for Shooting Compatriot then Burning Body

Crime

Drunk Driver Hits and Kills Police Officer at Road Checkpoint

Crime

School Director, Retired Teacher Arrested for Molesting a 12-Year-Old Student

Crime

Police Discover 14.8Kg of Raw Heroin in Slushy Machines

Crime

Court Warrant Sought Over 8 Year-Old Telepath in Thailand

Crime

Family Who Claim Their Boy is the Reincarnated Son of Lord Buddha Sued

Crime

Police Believe Human Remains Found in Barrel Are of Missing Korean Man

Crime

New Zealander Arrested for Visa Overstay By 2,173 days

Crime

Police Seize Over $1 Million in Assets From Teen Gang in Chiang Rai

Crime

Police Seize 1.4Kg of Heroin in Northeastern Thailand, 4 Smugglers Arrested

Crime

Police Arrest Man for Assaulting Woman and Masturbating in Public

Crime

Police Arrest Chinese Men Wanted for Kidnapping and Extortion

Crime

CIB Police Arrest American Fugitive in Bangkok

Crime

British YouTuber Gets Police Visit for Criticizing Thailand Online

Crime

British Tourist Arrested in Phuket for Assaulting Taxi Driver

Crime

Police in Thailand Take Down Call Center Scam Gang Worth US$1.8 Billion

Crime

"Live Video" Woman Arrested for Drunk Driving Kicks Police Officer in the Face

Crime

School Directors Jailed for 20 Year for Accepting "Tea Money" from Parents

Crime

Thai Amulet Dealer Arrested for 380M Baht Fraud

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

3 hours ago

on

Thai Amulet Dealer Arrested for 380M Baht Fraud

(CTN News) – A renowned Thai amulet dealer from Nakhon Sawan and his wife have been arrested and charged with fraud and embezzlement after allegedly duping a businessman out of over 380 million baht worth of amulets.

After months of investigation, the couple, publicly identified only as Mr. Thanapon and Mrs. Amarat by the Nakhon Sawan police, was apprehended in Chiang Rai.

“Amulet Dealer Arrested for 380M Baht Fraud and Embezzlement”

According to the Nakhon Sawan and Nonthaburi provincial courts, the two face charges, fraud, and embezzlement under the Cheque Act.

It has been alleged that Mr. Thanapon, a former member of the Thailand Amulet Association’s appraisal committee, rented amulets valued at over 380 million baht from an unidentified real estate businessman and failed to return both the amulets and the rental payments to the businessman.

The businessman was reportedly given a series of bounced checks instead of a check as payment.

As soon as the couple arrived at the Nakhon Sawan Police Station, the businessman confronted them.

It was reported that Mr. Thanapon refused to discuss the return of the amulets and the money with the victim despite being told to return 564 amulets and 380 million baht to him. He reportedly admitted to the charges but refused to discuss them with the victim.

The only statement Mr. Thanapon made was that he would fight the case in court.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies