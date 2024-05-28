Thai Amulet Dealer Arrested for 380M Baht Fraud

(CTN News) – A renowned Thai amulet dealer from Nakhon Sawan and his wife have been arrested and charged with fraud and embezzlement after allegedly duping a businessman out of over 380 million baht worth of amulets.

After months of investigation, the couple, publicly identified only as Mr. Thanapon and Mrs. Amarat by the Nakhon Sawan police, was apprehended in Chiang Rai.

“Amulet Dealer Arrested for 380M Baht Fraud and Embezzlement”

According to the Nakhon Sawan and Nonthaburi provincial courts, the two face charges, fraud, and embezzlement under the Cheque Act.

It has been alleged that Mr. Thanapon, a former member of the Thailand Amulet Association’s appraisal committee, rented amulets valued at over 380 million baht from an unidentified real estate businessman and failed to return both the amulets and the rental payments to the businessman.

The businessman was reportedly given a series of bounced checks instead of a check as payment.

As soon as the couple arrived at the Nakhon Sawan Police Station, the businessman confronted them.

It was reported that Mr. Thanapon refused to discuss the return of the amulets and the money with the victim despite being told to return 564 amulets and 380 million baht to him. He reportedly admitted to the charges but refused to discuss them with the victim.

The only statement Mr. Thanapon made was that he would fight the case in court.