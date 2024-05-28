Thailand Prepares for Pride Month 2024 with Major Events, targeting LGBTQ+ tourists

(CTN News) – On May 26th, 2024, Thai Government spokesperson Chai Watcharong stated that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin highlighted the value of social diversity regardless of age, gender, religion, nationality, or socioeconomic class.

As a result, Thailand plans to host several Pride Month events in June 2024.

Thailand is preparing to celebrate Pride Month and welcome international travelers as a tourism hub and Pride-friendly destination, along with Its government policy to promote equality.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) aspires to promote Thailand as a top LGBTQ+-friendly destination by growing tourism networks and attracting LGBTQ+ tourists worldwide.

According to the TAT, the LGBTQ+ group represents high-spending tourists who travel frequently and stay longer than normal tourists. According to a TAT government spokeswoman, this demographic has the potential to considerably enhance market prospects and value for Thai products and services.

According to LGBT Capital data, Thailand will rank fourth globally in generating the most money from the LGBTQ+ community by 2023. The TAT anticipates that around 860,000 people will attend Pride Month events, resulting in an economic impact of at least 4.5 billion baht.

TAT, in conjunction with the business sector, will host many Pride events, including the Colorful Pride Festival in Chiang Mai from May 25th to June 30th, the Bangkok Pride Festival 2024 from May 31st to June 4th, and the Pride Nation Samui International Pride Festival from June 24th to 29th.Pattaya will host large events on June 8th and 22nd, as well as smaller ones throughout the month.

Prime Minister Srettha will participate in the Bangkok Pride Parade in 2024, demonstrating his dedication to social diversity and equality. He also supports Thailand’s proposal to host the World Pride event in 2030.

Thailand Parliament Overwhelmingly Approved the Same-Sex Marriage Bill

On March 27th, Thailand’s parliament passed the second and third readings of the marriage equality law, marking the tenth anniversary of legal same-sex marriage in the UK.

Mark Gooding, the British Ambassador to Thailand, and his husband, Dr. Christopher McCormick, used this opportunity to reflect on the UK’s progress toward gender equality and LGBT+ rights while expressing hope for Thailand to become the first Southeast Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage.

“It is the 10th anniversary of the first same-sex marriage in the UK, but I think it also marks decades of progress in the UK on LGBTQ+ rights, including the decriminalization of homosexuality in the 1960s, gay adoption, equalization of the age of consent and the Civil Partnership Act, which took effect in 2005 in the UK,” Mark said.

The same-sex marriage law in England and Wales was enacted in July 2013 but became effective on March 13, 2014. The first same-sex wedding occurred on March 29, 2014.

Scotland enacted the same law in February of the same year, which went into force in December 2014. Northern Ireland became the final portion of the UK to legalize same-sex marriage in July 2019, taking effect on January 13th, 2020. Read More…