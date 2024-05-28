Connect with us

News

Thailand Prepares for Pride Month 2024 with Major Events, targeting LGBTQ+ tourists
Advertisement

News

Taiwan Benefits From TSMC's Foreign Investments, Official Says

News

Inflation Gauges That Are Important To The Fed Are Cooling

News

Donald Trump Promises a Lot About Cryptocurrency

News

Responding To a Tornado In Northern Denton County, Paramedics Dispatched

News

Qatar Airways Flight Experiences Severe Turbulence, Injuring 12 Passengers

News

UNICEF and Gavi Urged to Boost Malaria Vaccine Orders

News

Christian Community Attacked Over Blasphemy Accusation in Eastern Pakistan

News

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Divorce Rumors: Social Media Buzzes with Speculation

News Northern Thailand

5 Year-Old School Girl Killed After School Van Crashes and Overturns

News Regional News

19 Students Injured After Speeding Pickup Crashes into School Bus

News Southern Thailand

Frenchmen Dead After High-Speed Motorcycle Crash in Phuket

News

Punjab Cabinet Approves Legal Action Against Imran Khan

News

China Launches "Punishment" Drills Around Taiwan After President Lai's Inauguration

News

DOJ Sues Live Nation and Ticketmaster for Inflating Concert Ticket Prices

News

JetBlue Is Courted By American Airlines And British Airways

News

Eventually, Goldman Sachs May Have Saudi Arabia Headquarters

News

Scottie Scheffler's Arresting Officer Disciplined For Not Activating a Bodycam

News

Bangkok Hospital: Spinal surgery is needed for several injured passengers on turbulence-hit Singapore flight

News

Ahead Of Memorial Day, Oil Prices Fall For a Fourth Straight Session

News

Thailand Prepares for Pride Month 2024 with Major Events, targeting LGBTQ+ tourists

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

3 hours ago

on

Thailand Prepares for Pride Month 2024 with Major Events, targeting LGBTQ+ tourists

(CTN News) – On May 26th, 2024, Thai Government spokesperson Chai Watcharong stated that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin highlighted the value of social diversity regardless of age, gender, religion, nationality, or socioeconomic class.

As a result, Thailand plans to host several Pride Month events in June 2024.

Thailand is preparing to celebrate Pride Month and welcome international travelers as a tourism hub and Pride-friendly destination, along with Its government policy to promote equality.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) aspires to promote Thailand as a top LGBTQ+-friendly destination by growing tourism networks and attracting LGBTQ+ tourists worldwide.

According to the TAT, the LGBTQ+ group represents high-spending tourists who travel frequently and stay longer than normal tourists. According to a TAT government spokeswoman, this demographic has the potential to considerably enhance market prospects and value for Thai products and services.

According to LGBT Capital data, Thailand will rank fourth globally in generating the most money from the LGBTQ+ community by 2023. The TAT anticipates that around 860,000 people will attend Pride Month events, resulting in an economic impact of at least 4.5 billion baht.

TAT, in conjunction with the business sector, will host many Pride events, including the Colorful Pride Festival in Chiang Mai from May 25th to June 30th, the Bangkok Pride Festival 2024 from May 31st to June 4th, and the Pride Nation Samui International Pride Festival from June 24th to 29th.Pattaya will host large events on June 8th and 22nd, as well as smaller ones throughout the month.

Prime Minister Srettha will participate in the Bangkok Pride Parade in 2024, demonstrating his dedication to social diversity and equality. He also supports Thailand’s proposal to host the World Pride event in 2030.

Thailand Parliament Overwhelmingly Approved the Same-Sex Marriage Bill

1x 1 1

On March 27th, Thailand’s parliament passed the second and third readings of the marriage equality law, marking the tenth anniversary of legal same-sex marriage in the UK.

Mark Gooding, the British Ambassador to Thailand, and his husband, Dr. Christopher McCormick, used this opportunity to reflect on the UK’s progress toward gender equality and LGBT+ rights while expressing hope for Thailand to become the first Southeast Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage.

“It is the 10th anniversary of the first same-sex marriage in the UK, but I think it also marks decades of progress in the UK on LGBTQ+ rights, including the decriminalization of homosexuality in the 1960s, gay adoption, equalization of the age of consent and the Civil Partnership Act, which took effect in 2005 in the UK,” Mark said.

The same-sex marriage law in England and Wales was enacted in July 2013 but became effective on March 13, 2014. The first same-sex wedding occurred on March 29, 2014.

Scotland enacted the same law in February of the same year, which went into force in December 2014. Northern Ireland became the final portion of the UK to legalize same-sex marriage in July 2019, taking effect on January 13th, 2020. Read More
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies