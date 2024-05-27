Connect with us

Pakistan Met Department Predicts Rain in Punjab and Higher Regions, Bringing Relief from Heatwave
Pakistan Met Department Predicts Rain in Punjab and Higher Regions, Bringing Relief from Heatwave

Arsi Mughal

Published

6 hours ago

Pakistan Met Department Predicts Rain in Punjab and Higher Regions, Bringing Relief from Heatwave

(CTN News) – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts rain in Punjab and higher regions this week, which will help alleviate the current heat wave.

Almost the entire country has been experiencing severe temperatures due to scorching hot weather, although the heatwave is expected to diminish in some locations beginning on May 28 due to predicted showers.

Most of the country’s plains have remained under harsh weather, with temperatures reaching well above 40°C in several places last week. However, the PMD has warned of isolated wet spells in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and several Punjab cities.

“The Met Office informed us that a shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country on May 28 (evening/night),” the most recent weather forecast read.

Punjab Pakistan Expected to Experience Heatwave with Temperatures Up to 50°C Until Monday 1

Under the influence of this weather system:

  • A dust storm or thunderstorm is forecast in Balochistan’s Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Sherani, and Barkhan from May 27 to May 29.
    Duststorms or thunderstorms with isolated rain are expected in KP’s Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand,
  • Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Mardan, and Kurram from the night of May 28 to June 1, with occasional gaps.
    From the night of May 28 to June 1, rain or thunderstorms are anticipated in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche,
  • Shigar, Kashmir’s Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur.
    From the night of May 28 to June 1, a duststorm or thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal,
  • Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, and Mianwali, with occasional gaps.

Rain Forecast to Ease Heatwave in Punjab and Higher Regions

Meanwhile, Karachi and other Sindh coastal towns, including Thatta, Badin, and Hyderabad, are expected to see dust storms with strong winds on May 28 and 29.

With the possibility of heatwave conditions subsiding in the upper portions, the intensity of weather is expected to stay in the center and southern areas of the country, namely Punjab and Sindh, with day temperatures remaining 3°C to 4°C above average.

Pakistan is now experiencing a severe heatwave, expected to grow in the following days, particularly in Karachi. The megalopolis is projected to see the “hottest week of the year” this week, with temperatures up to 42°C.
