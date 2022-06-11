Soldier Murders Teacher Ning, Dumps Her Body In Pond In Central Thailand

(CTN News) – Police found the body of a missing 40-year-old teacher yesterday. The body of Teacher Ning was found tied down with bricks at the bottom of a pond at the house of a soldier in Phetchaburi province, central Thailand.

The gray Toyota Reva 4X4 driven by “Teacher Ning” went missing on May 26. That evening, police from Kaeng Krachan Police Station received a missing person report, and 15 days later, they found her car with Sgt. Mj, 38. Surin lives in Donyang district.

At 10:30 pm last night, Teacher Ning’s body was found in a pond at a banana plantation on the soldier’s property. The body of Ning was tied up and weighed down with two bricks, a car bumper, and a steel rail. The hands of Ning were tied behind her back.

Surin admitted strangling Teacher Ning and dumping her body in the pond at his house after a quarrel between the two on May 26.

Immediately after murdering Teacher Ning, Surin made sharp cuts all over her body “to stop her from floating.” He then placed 20 banana trees on the surface of the water to prevent anyone from seeing her body if it did float upward.

Initially, Surin was charged with “killing another person with intention” (premeditated murder) and “concealing a dead body.” Surin will now be prosecuted.