Gay Man Arrested for Riding Naked on his Motorcycle in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI– Police have arrested a 49-year-old gay man who would ride his motorcycle around the village naked, with a large fake penis attached to his bike. This behaviour had continued for six years, especially during rainy days.

Locals became so unsettled that many parents stopped allowing their children out after dark, particularly when it rained. Officers recently tracked the gay man down and found several oversized sex toys and bottles of lubricant in his backpack.

The incidents happened in Mae Faek Mai, San Sai District, where the man would ride his motorcycle late at night, often unclothed, and display the fake genitalia in public. Residents spotted him in the early hours of 1 July 2024 and posted about it online, which increased the community’s anxiety.

At 11 am on 3 July 2024, Mae Faek police moved quickly after these reports. They identified and caught the suspect in the middle of Pae Chedi village. Known as Mr B (an alias), he is originally from Lampang.

Police searched his bag and found three XXL-size fake penises and three bottles of lubricant. Officers took him in for questioning at Mae Faek Police Station.

Pol Col Anake Chaiwongsai, Superintendent of Mae Faek Station, said police took action as soon as the story spread online. Officers worked to reassure locals, many of whom feared for their safety.

Families had warned their children not to go out at night, especially when it rained, because the suspect was reportedly more active during those times. Locals expressed relief once police detained him, though some remain worried about the risk of future incidents.

During questioning, Mr B admitted he had been doing this for six years. He said he bought the sex toys online and claimed that riding naked with the fake penis was a personal preference, which he indulged in during rainy weather.

He would venture out about once a week during the rainy season for about an hour, sticking to smaller village roads. He also said he tried to avoid being seen by locals, but was eventually caught by police.

Mr B admitted his actions were wrong and apologised to the community for any distress caused. He promised not to repeat his behaviour and said he would seek medical help.

Chiang Mai Police have charged him with three offences:

Possessing goods that violate customs law Publicly displaying obscene materials Possessing obscene items and committing indecent acts in public

Riding a motorcycle while nude or partially clothed is illegal in Thailand and considered indecent exposure, violating public decency laws. Several incidents have been reported where individuals were arrested for such behaviour:

In Chiang Mai (2013), a man was arrested after riding naked through downtown, as captured via a viral video. He faced charges after accepting a dare while intoxicated.

In Phetchabun (2022), police searched for a naked tourist passenger on a motorcycle, with initial charges for not wearing helmets, though indecent exposure was also a concern.

In Chaiyaphum (2019), a man repeatedly spotted riding nude was targeted for arrest after public complaints.

Public nudity is highly offensive in Thailand, a country where 95% of the population practices Buddhism, which emphasises modesty and respect. Such behaviour can lead to legal consequences and public backlash, as seen in cases where locals reported nude riders for harming the community’s reputation.

