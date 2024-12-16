Chiang Rai United Defeats Muang Thong United 3-1

On Sunday, Chiang Rai United displayed their mettle by defeating Muang Thong United 3-1 at the Singha Chiang Rai Stadium.

Chiang Rai United began the match with tremendous enthusiasm, creating numerous scoring opportunities early on, culminating in a magnificent goal by Carlos Ivry, giving Chiang Rai United a 1-0 lead and the only goal scored in the first half.

As the second half began, both teams fought hard, but Chiang Rai United recovered control of the game in the 52nd minute. The Beetles scored their second goal on a shot by Montree Promsawat, giving the home team a 2-0 lead.

Muang Thong United, famed for its resilience, swiftly recovered and responded with a goal in the 69th minute from Purachet Todsanit’s free-kick, bringing the score to 2-1.

With momentum, the home team continued to control the contest, demonstrating persistence. They were rewarded once more in the 76th minute when Sittichok Kannoo scored with a header, giving the home club a 3-1 advantage.

Despite Muang Thong United’s efforts to rally, they could not pierce Beetles’ sturdy defence, which held firm until the final whistle, ending the match 3-1.

The victory is a high highlight for Chiang Rai United as they wrap out 2024 on a high. The Beetles’ next game will be against Port FC on January 16, 2025. Chiang Rai closes off 2024 with 14 points from 15 matches, putting them in 14th place in Thai League 1.

