Justice Minister Presides Over the Destruction of Over 25 Tons of Illegal Drugs

The Minister of Justice, Pol. Col. Thawee Sodsong presided over a ceremony for the destruction of over 25 tons of illegal drugs inviting the press and celebrities to witness the destruction for transparency.

Pol. Lt. Col. Thawee said that the government of Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra, placed heavy importance on drug prevention and suppression because the spread of drugs in Thai society has an impact on social security and is undermining the quality of life, economy, and national security.

The suppression and destruction of confiscated drugs is one of the government’s urgent policies.

The drugs destroyed weighed a total of 25.51 tons, confiscated from 126 cases, destroyed was 13,313 kilograms (146 million methamphetamine pills), 6,544 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 634 kilograms of heroin, 537 kilograms of ecstasy, 1 kilogram of mixed substances, 51 kilograms, and other drugs.

The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) organized and supervised the destruction of confiscated drugs. Representatives from the government, relevant agencies and the press were invited to witness the destruction of the drugs for transparency.

The incineration was carried out using a hazardous waste incinerator with a temperature higher than 1,200 degrees Celsius, using natural gas fuel, which does not cause any impact on the environment.

After the incineration was completed, the drug destruction team from the ONCB inspected the burn and collect samples of ash from the incinerator to send for testing to prove that the drugs have been destroyed.

There was security from police special operations and officers from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board throughout the process of inspecting and delivering the drugs.

Pol. Lt. Col. Thawee said the Office of the Narcotics Control Board has set a goal to continuously destroy the drugs to create a society that is free from drugs.

Source: TNA

Related News: