Southern Thailand Separatists Linked to Bomb Plots in Phuket, Phang Nga, and Krabi

BANGKOK – A recent string of bomb discoveries in Southern Thailand’s Phuket, Phang Nga, and Krabi has put security agencies on high alert. Authorities are pointing to the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN), a separatist group with roots in Thailand’s Deep South, as the force behind these plans.

The events, exposed in late June, signal a clear shift in the group’s approach. Young, unknown recruits, referred to as “white faces,” are believed to be at the centre of this attempt to disrupt Thailand’s tourism industry.

Recent findings suggest the BRN is changing strategies. This group, known for its push for independence in the mostly Muslim provinces of Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, now seems to be reaching far beyond its usual areas. Security sources report that “white faces”—young people with no past criminal records—were used to place more than 15 non-lethal bombs at 11 locations.

These sites included Phuket International Airport and the main tourist spots in Krabi and Phang Nga.

A security official from the Deep South said these operatives are hard to track because they are not known to the authorities. The bombs were set to go off at different times to create fear and reduce trust in Thailand’s tourism safety. The devices were not meant to cause deaths but to unsettle both locals and visitors.

On 26 June, Lt. Gen. Paisan Nusang, head of the 4th Army Region, reported that five suspects had been arrested. Two of these men, both from Pattani, were caught in Phang Nga on 24 June with bomb materials.

Their statements linked the plot to a BRN leader based outside Thailand. More arrests in Pattani’s Mae Lan district suggested involvement from the group’s younger, more radical wing.

The Deep South Conflict: Ongoing Strife

The Barisan Revolusi Nasional Melayu Patani has played a key role in the unrest in Thailand’s southern provinces since the early 2000s. Founded in 1963, the group’s goal is independence for the Malay-Muslim region of Pattani, which Thailand annexed in the early 1900s.

The conflict, fuelled by deep cultural and political issues, has led to over 7,700 deaths since 2004, according to Deep South Watch.

In the past, the BRN has used bombings, targeted killings of officials and teachers, and arson, with a focus on Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, and parts of Songkhla. The recent plans for attacks in Phuket, Phangnga, and Krabi mark a change, echoing a 2016 incident that hit seven provinces, including Phuket, and killed four people.

Analysts think younger members of the BRN are pushing for this new approach to put pressure on the government by striking economic hotspots.

Thailand’s Peace Efforts Face Setbacks

Attempts to solve the conflict through talks have faced many problems. Several rounds of discussions, helped by Malaysia, started in 2013 and have moved forward only in fits and starts. In February 2024, a roadmap was agreed to, including a pledge to lower violence during Ramadan.

However, talks broke down after the Thai elections in May 2024, with BRN leaders saying there were doubts about the government’s seriousness.

In March 2025, the Bangkok Post wrote that peace campaigners, including rights activist Anchana Heemmina, called on the new government led by Paetongtarn Shinawatra to set up a new team for talks. Heemmina told a Pattani forum that talks are still needed and said it is important to create a safe space where both Muslims and Buddhists can speak openly.

Despite peace efforts, the BRN’s armed faction stays cautious about talks, and some members reject negotiations. Their main requests include more autonomy for Pattani, a smaller military presence, and a bigger role for local people in future talks. Some experts say the recent bomb plots might be hardline members’ way to gain more influence before any new talks.

Security and Tourism Under Strain

The bomb discoveries have led to tighter security in southern tourist areas. On 1 July, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade issued a warning about an “ongoing risk of terrorism” in places like Phuket and Krabi. Thai officials have tried to calm visitors, noting that all bombs were made safe before exploding and daily life continues as normal.

Colonel Kiatsak Neewong, spokesperson for the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4, stressed that the BRN wanted to spread fear, not cause mass injuries. He explained at a recent briefing in Pattani’s Yarang District that the bombs were meant to frighten, not kill.

For now, the government must keep tourist areas safe while also working on the deeper problems causing unrest in the Deep South.

As younger BRN members turn to bolder actions, the need for real progress in peace talks grows. Without a solution, there is a risk of more violence in a conflict that has troubled the region for decades.

Sources: Bangkok Post, International Crisis Group

Related News: