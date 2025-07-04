Liverpool’s Diogo Jota and Brother Die in Fiery Car Crash in Spain

Football fans were left in shock after the tragic loss of Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota, aged 28, and his younger brother André Silva, 26, following a deadly car accident in northwestern Spain.

The incident happened on the A-52 near Zamora and has left a deep sense of sadness among supporters, teammates and clubs. Jota’s sudden passing, coming just two weeks after his wedding to Rute Cardoso, brought an abrupt close to a career filled with success and potential.

The crash occurred in the early hours of Thursday, 3 July 2025, near Cernadilla, Zamora province, not far from the Portuguese border.

Diogo Jota and André, who played for Penafiel in Portugal’s second tier, were in a Lamborghini when a tyre burst while they were overtaking another vehicle. The car left the road, crashed and caught fire, making it impossible for rescuers to reach them in time.

Spain’s Guardia Civil confirmed that both brothers died at the scene. Emergency teams, including local police and fire crews, responded quickly but were unable to save them.

Reports suggest Jota was travelling to Santander to get a ferry to the UK for Liverpool’s pre-season. He had been advised not to fly after minor surgery for a lung condition.

News of the accident stunned the football world, especially as Diogo Jota had recently celebrated a string of personal and professional milestones: winning the Premier League with Liverpool, lifting the UEFA Nations League trophy with Portugal and marrying his partner, Rute Cardoso, on 22 June 2025.

Just 18 hours before the accident, Jota posted a joyful video from his wedding on Instagram, a final glimpse into happier days.

Born on 4 December 1996 in Porto, Diogo José Teixeira da Silva, better known as Diogo Jota, began playing football at Paços de Ferreira as a youth. His rapid progress earned him a move to Atlético Madrid in 2016 for €7 million.

After loans at FC Porto and then Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, he joined Liverpool in September 2020 for around €44.7 million. Under the guidance of Jürgen Klopp and later Arne Slot, Jota became a standout player for Liverpool.

During his time with the Reds, Jota scored 65 goals in 182 matches, showing sharp finishing and flexibility on the pitch. He played a key part in Liverpool’s Premier League win in 2024-25, as well as lifting the FA Cup and League Cup in 2022.

Diogo Jota represented Portugal nearly 50 times, scoring 14 goals, and played a major role in their Nations League wins in 2019 and 2025. His last appearance saw him lift the trophy against Spain, a fitting finale to his international career.

Away from football, Jota was respected for his down-to-earth manner and work ethic. Portugal’s captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, called him a player with “contagious joy” and praised his character, a view shared by many in football.

Liverpool FC released a statement expressing their heartbreak, saying, “The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.”

The club asked for privacy for the families and opened both physical and online books of condolence, along with plans for meaningful tributes to honour Jota.

Messages of sympathy flooded in from across the sport. Liverpool manager Arne Slot praised Jota as a “unique human being” and urged everyone at the club to support each other. Jamie Carragher, a former Liverpool defender, described Jota as a “family man” and spoke of unity in grief.

Former manager Jürgen Klopp and midfielder Stefan Bajcetic also shared heartfelt tributes, with Bajcetic writing, “You will be remembered my friend.”

The Portuguese Football Federation mourned the loss of both brothers, calling them “two champions” whose deaths are a huge loss for Portuguese football. They requested UEFA observe a minute’s silence before Portugal’s Women’s European Championship match against Spain, with this tribute extended to all games on 4 and 5 July 2025.

Fans gathered at stadiums across Europe, including Anfield, to lay flowers and scarves, and Portugal supporters joined in a minute’s silence during the Women’s Euros in Switzerland.

The impact of Jota’s death reached beyond football. UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the news as “devastating,” while the Prince of Wales sent condolences on X, saying, “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew him.”

Diogo Jota leaves behind his wife, Rute Cardoso, and their three children. While his absence is keenly felt, his achievements and the affection he inspired will carry on.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk promised support for Jota’s family, with club leaders Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes making similar pledges.

As supporters and the football world come to terms with this loss, Jota’s legacy will live on in his goals, trophies and the joy he brought to so many fans. His journey from Porto to Liverpool reflected his determination and skill. Diogo Jota will be remembered as one of football’s brightest talents. Both Diogo Jota and André Silva will hold a lasting place in the sport’s history.

