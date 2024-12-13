Safety Concerns Grown in Tachilek, Myanmar Over Abductions

There are growing concerns that Tachilek, Myanmar, bordering Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, is growing into a wild and brutal city with incompetent police after two businessmen were abducted in broad daylight by unidentified gangs.

The latest abduction occurred in front of a currency exchange shop near the KBZ Bank, only 70 meters from Tachilek Police Station.

Tachileik News Agency reported that at approximately 6 am on Friday, three men jumped out of a white Toyota sedan in front of the currency exchange shop and forced Mr. Wu Yan, 78, a currency trader, into the sedan.

His wife tried to intervene and stop the abduction and was dragged a few meters before she fell as the sedan sped away. Her husband’s fate is still unknown.”

Tachileik, Myanmar, faces rising lawlessness fuelled by weak authorities and growing criminal networks. Drug trafficking, human smuggling, and illegal gambling thrive as law enforcement remains scarce.

Armed groups operate freely in Tachileik City and the Shan State, creating mounting fear among residents. According to Tachileik News Agency, corruption and bribery allow these activities to continue unchecked.

Many locals feel abandoned as the rule of law collapses. The situation is worsening, and little action has been taken to restore order.

On November 29, a local businessman was abducted in the San Sai community of Tachileik while he was waiting to pick up his daughter in front of a private school.

The Myanmar police are investigating to track down and arrest the criminals, but it is still unclear whether the same gang caused the two incidents. It is unclear who the kidnappers were and why the businessmen were kidnapped.

CCTV footage of Businessman’s Abduction in Tachileik City