Police Called to Murder Suicide Discover 4 Family Members Shot Dead

Police and rescue workers were called to a residence in northeastern Thailand’s Khon Kaen Province after neighbours reported gun shots from a home in the village. Upon arrival they discovered four dead bodies and a toddler crying unharmed.

Pol. Lt. Phongphichit Thanaphanphakdi, Deputy Chief of Investigation, Manchakhiri Police Station, told reporters that they were notified of a shooting incident at a house in Village 10, Kham Pom Village, Phon Pek Subdistrict, Manchakhiri District, Khon Kaen Province.

They coordinated with rescue workers and doctors from Phra Yuen Hospital to inspect the scene.

When they arrived at the scene they discovered 3 bodies were found lying in a pool of blood in the bedrooms and another body lying dead in the bathroom. All had died from gunshot wounds.

According to police a man later identified as Ms. Charoenphon, aged 49, was lying face up on the bed with 2 gunshot wounds to abdomen. Next her was the body of 55 year-old man identified as Mr. Napadol, lying on his back with a bullet wound exiting through the back of his head.

Next to Mr. Napadol’s body was a woman identified as Ms. Klita,30, with a bullet wound to the head. Nearby, a hand gun was found on the bed.

In the bathroom of the house they found the body of Mr. Phonpipat, aged 18 (Ms. Charoenphon nephew), lying face down next to the bathtub with gunshot wounds to his head. Nong A a 1 year and 7 months old toddler was sitting guarding his body.

The police officers carried the toddler out of the house and rescue workers and doctors said she was unharmed in the incident.

At the scene police questioned Mr. Wiangchai, aged 58, the husband of Ms. Charoenphon and the father of Ms. Klita,30. He said that his daughter had lived with Mr. Napadol, for about 4-5 years without registering their marriage. They had a daughter together, Nong A.

He said recently the couple had serious problems and argued and his son in law would frequently beat his daughter. After they fought, his daughter would bring Nong A to their at home. But not long after, Mr. Napadol would come to make up with her they would return home.

Mr. Wiangchai said just recently that Mr. Napadol had beaten his daughter so he brought her back his home. She stayed there for about a week and told her parents that she would not go back with Mr. Napadol again.

Then, last Monday, Mr. Napadol came to see his daughter and bought milk and diapers for Nong A, and then went back home. He said returned again this morning and at that time he was out to buy things in the village when a neighbor called to say that he had heard several gunshots coming from the house.

He rushed home but waited until the police arrived to inspect his home, where they found all 4 people were dead inside the house. Mr. Wiangchai said had he been home he too would have definitely been shot to death.

Later, after learning about the incident, Mr. Napadol’s relatives traveled from Nong Khai Province and requested their sons body to be returned to Nong Khai Province for religious ceremonies.

As for the bodies of the other 3 victims, the relatives will hold religious ceremonies once the bodies are released from hospital.

( This article was translated from Thai)

