Woman, 32 Seeks Help After Being Beaten and Tortured By Her Husband

SAMUT SAKHON – A 32-year-old woman has made a police report after being subjected to severe violence and nearly killed by her husband. He tied her up, punched her, and pressed a hot iron against her face and leg, leaving her with lifelong injuries.

The abuse also occurred in front of their children. He then locked her inside the house, forcing her to escape through a window in a desperate bid to survive. She called and then sought help from Social activist Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet, known as Gun Jompalang.

On Wednesday, Mr. Guntouch and his team accompanied Ms Bua (name changed), aged 32, to see Pol. Col. Sor Suetrongpanich, the station chief, along with other officers and staff from the Provincial Social Development office in Samut Sakhon.

Ms Bua told police how she had suffered repeated assaults from her husband, who had used physical violence, restraint, and threats. He forced her to endure a hot iron pressed on her face and leg, and later, it came to light that she was also raped during these attacks.

Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet explained that a friend approached him for help after seeing Ms Bua’s swollen and burned face. She had been with her husband for about eight to nine years, and they had two sons together, aged six and seven.

Husband Tortured Her With an Iron

Although they had separated, they remained legally married. Ms Bua described a history of abuse, which grew worse over time. Eventually, she left him. However, her husband tricked her into meeting under the pretence of seeing the children.

When she arrived, he dragged her inside, tied her hands to a security grille, beat her, and burned her with a hot iron. He threatened that even if she died, nothing would happen to him, claiming to have police connections.

Guntouch checked with the police chief, who confirmed he did not know the accused and that all procedures would follow the law. After the assault, Ms Bua was held captive by another woman in the house who locked the doors.

Despite begging to go to the hospital, her husband refused, insisting he would treat her injuries himself. Eventually, she managed to climb out of a window and hid next door in a badly injured state.

Ms Bua then received hospital treatment and authorized a friend to file a police report on her behalf. She has been recovering for over 20 days, but her face remains scarred, and her leg still has open wounds.

The burns may never heal fully due to the brutal nature of the attack. Her husband has continued to send threatening messages, warning her against pressing charges.

Husband Attacked Her in Front of the Children

Guntouch said his main aim was to seek support from the police station and to ask for compassion for Ms Bua. He stressed that if a relationship ends, each person should be able to move on freely, rather than being treated as property.

The Social Development office is now helping Ms Bua with mental health support and safe accommodation, as her safety is still at risk. Guntouch added that he expects the law to take its course and warned the accused to stop the threats.

Ms Bua said no argument ever justified such violence. This year alone, she was attacked three times, with the latest being the worst. The day of the incident, she was tied up and burned with the iron for about an hour while their children looked on.

She was threatened with death if she did not stay. She only returned to the house after her husband asked her to collect their children, claiming he was busy. After the assault, he told her not to go to the police and to keep matters within the family.

Father Had Police Contacts

He continued to claim he would avoid jail because of his father’s police contacts. Ms Bua said the attacks stemmed from his jealousy and suspicion, even though both had moved on to new relationships. She now wants a divorce and will not go back to him.

Pol Lt Col Taweesak stated that the attack took place around 6 pm on 12 June 2025, and police were notified two days later, as Ms Bua could not leave the house at first. She eventually escaped and asked a friend to bring her to the hospital and file a report.

Police have been following legal procedures, and the accused has already been called in for questioning. Once medical and witness documents are complete, the case will proceed according to the law, with fairness for both sides. After nearly an hour of discussion with Ms Bua, officers took her for further questioning to support the legal case.

Guntouch added that, given Ms Bua’s current state and the seriousness of her injuries, he could not stand by without action. He promised to continue supporting her. Besides physical abuse, she was also forced into sex, leaving her future in ruins.

He arranged for her to be employed at a factory for her safety, but kept the details private to protect her from further harm.

