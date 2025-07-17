iOS 26 Public Beta: Release Date, New Features, and Apple Fan Expectations

SAN FRANCISCO – Apple is preparing to release iOS 26, described as the most significant change to the iPhone operating system in years. First shown at WWDC 2025, this update highlights a bold new look, smarter AI tools, and several quality-of-life upgrades.

As the public beta nears, Apple fans are eager to try it before the full launch in September, which will arrive with the iPhone 17 family. Here’s a closer look at when to expect the iOS 26 public beta, what’s new, and what users hope to see.

Apple has confirmed the iOS 26 public beta will be available in July 2025, though the exact date remains unannounced. Well-known Apple reporter Mark Gurman from Bloomberg suggests the rollout will happen around July 23, 2025. This timing matches public betas for iPadOS 26, macOS 15, and watchOS 11, making it easy for users to test all updates together.

Apple often opens public betas about a week after the third developer beta, which this year landed on 7 July 2025. This slight delay has led some to think Apple is taking more time to polish the experience. There is talk about a possible developer beta 4 release before public access, but most believe July 23 is still the most likely release date.

Interested users can register through the Apple Beta Software Program site and turn on beta updates in the Settings app under Software Update and then Beta Updates. Apple strongly recommends backing up devices first, since beta versions may be unstable and could cause issues.

Top Features Coming in iOS 26 Public Beta

iOS 26 is being compared to the major leap made by iOS 7, mainly due to the new Liquid Glass style and the stronger use of Apple Intelligence. Here are the main highlights:

1. Liquid Glass Look

The biggest visual change in iOS 26 is the Liquid Glass design, which introduces see-through, glowing UI elements throughout the system and third-party apps. Inspired by the visionOS interface and Apple’s website style, this new look adds a sense of depth and movement. Folders, buttons and text fields now have a frosted, glass-like finish. Apple has toned down the transparency slightly in recent developer betas after mixed feedback.

While some users enjoy the futuristic style, others feel it’s too much. Apple has responded by tweaking the effect in beta releases, making the frosted look less strong and unveiling new wallpapers like Shadow, Sky, Halo and Dusk to match the design.

2. Apple Intelligence Updates

Apple Intelligence sits at the centre of iOS 26, powering new AI-based features that improve daily use. Key additions include:

Smart Summaries: Create quick summaries for texts, emails and articles.

Create quick summaries for texts, emails and articles. Live Audio and Call Translation: The Phone and Messages apps now offer instant translations, plus a privacy alert for FaceTime users if live captions are being used.

The Phone and Messages apps now offer instant translations, plus a privacy alert for FaceTime users if live captions are being used. Contextual Visual Actions: The system can recognize objects in photos and suggest actions based on what’s on screen.

The system can recognize objects in photos and suggest actions based on what’s on screen. Image Playground: A better tool for creating and editing images with more lifelike results.

These tools require recent hardware, so they only appear on the iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 models.

3. Camera and Photos Upgrades

iOS 26 gives the Camera and Photos apps some strong improvements:

Grid Sliders: Allow users to fine-tune exposure and focus.

Allow users to fine-tune exposure and focus. 3D Photo Effects: Bring photos to life with improved depth.

Bring photos to life with improved depth. Quicker Updates: Beta testers are seeing smaller update files and faster installs.

4. Apple Games App

A new Apple Games app arrives as a one-stop place for gaming on Apple devices, making it easier to find and play games. This move shows Apple’s focus on gaming as part of the iOS experience.

5. Better Call Screening and Smart Replies

The Phone app gets real-time transcription and smarter reply suggestions, thanks to AI. This helps users screen calls and respond faster, making communication easier.

6. Battery Management Improvements

iOS 26 adds new battery optimization features using AI to track and reduce power use based on habits. This could extend battery life, especially for older supported models such as the iPhone 11.

7. System Improvements

Expect a smoother Control Centre, improved translations across apps, and visual tweaks in core apps like Music and Settings to fit with the Liquid Glass style.

Supported Devices

iOS 26 works with a broad range of iPhones, starting with the iPhone 11 up to the new iPhone 17 series. Apple Intelligence features, though, need the newer chips found in the iPhone 15 Pro and later. Owners of older models like the iPhone XS or XR will need to upgrade to use all the new tools.

What Apple Fans Want

Online discussions show a mix of excitement and cautious hope from Apple fans. Here’s what stands out:

A Refined Liquid Glass Look: Some want the higher transparency from early betas or a slider to adjust the effect. Others prefer a more subtle look to keep things tidy.

Some want the higher transparency from early betas or a slider to adjust the effect. Others prefer a more subtle look to keep things tidy. Reliability and Speed: With the major changes this year, users want a stable beta. Past betas sometimes struggled with bugs, so fans hope the delay means Apple is putting stability first.

With the major changes this year, users want a stable beta. Past betas sometimes struggled with bugs, so fans hope the delay means Apple is putting stability first. More Customization: Many hope for options to change icon layouts or widget styles, helping them personalize the new interface.

Many hope for options to change icon layouts or widget styles, helping them personalize the new interface. Wider Access to Apple Intelligence: Some users with older phones are disappointed that the new AI tools are limited to newer devices and hope Apple will expand support over time.

Some users with older phones are disappointed that the new AI tools are limited to newer devices and hope Apple will expand support over time. Improved Gaming: With the launch of the Apple Games app, there’s excitement about better Apple Arcade integration and stronger game performance, especially for high-end games.

The Importance of This Beta

The public beta for iOS 26 is a key step for Apple to gather feedback before the official launch in September. Compared to earlier releases like iOS 18, which launched its iOS 26 public beta on 15 July 2024, this year’s slight delay suggests Apple is prioritizing stability and quality. This is especially important with such an ambitious update that overhauls the interface and introduces advanced AI features, aiming to compete with Google and Samsung.

Tech fans are looking forward to trying out the new Liquid Glass style and Apple Intelligence tools, which promise a more immersive and responsive experience. The Apple Games app hints at a growing push into gaming. However, for iOS 26 to succeed, Apple needs to balance new features with reliability and respond to user feedback, creating a smooth experience across devices.

Getting Ready for the Beta

To get the most from the iOS 26 public beta, Apple suggests:

Back Up All Data: Use iCloud or a computer to make a copy of your iPhone before updating.

Use iCloud or a computer to make a copy of your iPhone before updating. Check If Your Device Is Supported: iOS 26 works with iPhone 11 and newer.

iOS 26 works with iPhone 11 and newer. Sign Up for the Beta Programme: Register at Apple’s Beta Software Programme portal.

Register at Apple’s Beta Software Programme portal. Share Feedback: Use the Feedback app to report bugs and suggest changes, helping Apple improve the update.

Final Thoughts

Expected around 23 July 2025, the iOS 26 public beta brings a bold new look, smarter AI features, and a renewed focus on gaming. Fans are excited to see what’s new, but are also hoping for a stable release with more options for personalization and wider feature access.

As the beta becomes available, Apple’s challenge will be to deliver a polished and forward-thinking update, setting the stage for the iPhone 17 and beyond. Keep an eye out for more news as iOS 26 shapes the future of the iPhone experience.

