Siberian Husky Rescued in Phuket After Frenchman Burried it Alive

PHUKET – A Siberian husky was saved after it was reportedly buried in a backyard by its French owner, with only the dog’s head left above ground, local media reported. Neighbours heard the husky’s cries and stepped in to help.

They quickly called for help, according to the Facebook page “ขยะมรสุมฯ” on Wednesday, at the property in the Rawai area of Muang district, a neighbour was seen rushing over to help the struggling dog.

Local MP Chalermpong Saengdee and Rawai mayor Themsak Kraithat responded after residents raised the alarm. They arrived at the house on Soi Suksan 1, Moo 4, along with police and staff from the Soi Dog Foundation.

They dug out the trapped husky and found two more Siberian huskies on the property owned by a fat Frenchman. All three dogs were rescued and are now in the care of the Soi Dog Foundation.

The foundation confirmed that it will look after the dogs until they regain their health and are ready for adoption. Police plan to question the Frenchman suspected of burying the dog alive. Legal proceedings are likely to follow.

Staff from the Soi Dog Foundation first spoke with the man to learn more about what happened, then passed the case to police for a full investigation.

Thailand’s main law against animal cruelty is the Prevention of Animal Cruelty and Provision of Animal Welfare Act, B.E. 2557 (2014), which has been in effect since December 27, 2014.

This law was Thailand’s first all-inclusive animal welfare regulation. It protects animals kept as pets, used for work, raised as livestock, or used for shows, whether or not they have an owner.

Cruelty under this law includes anything that causes an animal pain or suffering, injury, illness, disability, or death. This includes beating, stabbing, burning, starving, poisoning, or forcing sick, old, or pregnant animals to work or perform.

Neglect is also covered, including poor housing, improper transport, or abandonment.

Anyone breaking the anti-cruelty law (Section 17) can get up to two years in jail, a fine up to 40,000 baht (about US$1,300), or both.

Failing to provide proper care, abandoning animals, or not following rules for transport or shows can lead to a fine of up to 40,000 baht. Blocking officials who check animal welfare can result in a fine of up to 20,000 baht.

The Soi Dog Foundation is a nonprofit group working to improve the lives of stray dogs and cats in Asia, with a main focus on Thailand. Founded in 2003 in Phuket by John and Gill Dalley and Margot Homburg Park, the foundation’s name comes from the Thai word “Soi,” meaning “street”.

Soi Dog Foundation is registered in Thailand, the US, Canada, Australia, France, the UK, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. It relies fully on donations to run its hospital, sanctuary, and other programs.

To find out more or get involved, visit soidog.org. To report an animal in need in Thailand, contact clinic@soidog.org, or for Bangkok, use bkkclinic@soidog.org.

Related Phuket News: