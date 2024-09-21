Crime

Consumer Protection Police Arrest Fake Doctor Providing Penile Enhancement

Kittikorn Songsri, 36, was taken into custody following a sting operation

Consumer Protection police have arrested a 36-year-old man who has been providing penis enhancement treatments via Facebook despite having no medical license or training.

His arrest comes after one of his customers suffered a severe infection after receiving penis enlargement treatment. He still suffered pain and could not get an erection.

According to Pol Maj Gen Witthaya Sriprasertparb, chief of the Consumer Protection Police Division, Mr Kittikorn Songsri, 36, was arrested following a sting operation at the townhouse in Samut Sakhon, where he offered Penile girth enlargement injections and pearl implants.

Mr Kittikorn offered pearl implant surgery, silicone augmentation, and filler injections for penis enlargement through a Facebook page.

He told police investigators that he only had a Grade 9 education and had started training himself how to perform penis enhancement treatments when he was 14.

Consumer Protection Division officers, in collaboration with authorities from the Department of Health Service Support, arranged for an undercover officer to contact the suspect and pose as a potential implant customer.

When the undercover officer arrived at Mr Kittikorn’s apartment to conduct a financial transaction, CCPD officers searched the location.

Consumer protection police and health officials examine materials used in illegal penis enlargement treatments
Consumer protection police and health officials examine materials used in illegal penis enlargement treatments

During questioning, Mr Kittikorn confirmed that he was not a doctor and did not have a medical practitioner’s licence. He had been offering implant and enlargement services for almost 20 years, charging customers between 5,000 and 20,000 baht apiece.

He stated he often had two or three customers every month.

He was charged with operating a medical clinic without a licence and practicing as a doctor without a licence. He is being detained in jail at CPPD Subdivision 4 pending judicial proceedings.

The Department of Health Service advised that penile enlargement using pearl implants or filler injections could lead to infection or erectile dysfunction.

According to the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine, penile implants are known to cause a variety of medical issues. There have been reports of penile oedema and erythema, throbbing pain and inflammation following insertion, as well as penile infections and abscesses.

Penile enlargement operations might lead to serious problems. Penile girth expansion has become a popular technique among individuals seeking penile enhancement.

