Prime Minister Paethongtarn Brings Aid to Chiang Rai, Promises Compensation

Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra returned to Chiang Rai Province yesterday to help delivered consumer goods to help flood victims from the private sector and various agencies under the “Coordinating Power, Coordinating Hearts” project.

Premier Paethongtarn, along with Mr. Phumtham Vejjayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, and General Thirayut Jinhiran, Commander of the Army Development Command arrived in Chiang Rai with an Air Force aircraft (C130) loaded with consumer good and equipment for the people of Chiang Rai.

The Prime Minister told the media she had assigned General Thirayut to head up the flood recovery because right now, the mud in each house was about 1-2 meters high, and it is necessary to clear main arteries so that the mud from people’s houses can be removed.

She also said the Royal Thai Armed Forces received 100 high-pressure water sprayers from His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen, which are very good machines, to help flood victims. She also stressed that the mud problem must be solved quickly, and the first lump sum of compensation money must reach the villagers as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister also spoke about flood compensation, saying that the first lump sum has already been approved by cabinet and would released to relative agencies. She said agencies need assess the criteria for implementation to assure those hardest hit receive compensation first. Emphasizing relief must reach the people as soon as possible.

We are also talking to the Ministry of Commerce to freeze the price of essential goods to prevent price gouging.

Meanwhile, General Thirayut said that army engineers and local authorities are working on the main drainage pipes, trying to clear them first because if the mud hardens, it will block everything and make it impossible to clean.

Heavy equipment from the Department of Highways, the Department of Rural Highways, and the Army Development Department, has been deployed in the heaviest hit areas of Chiang Rai to help remove the mountains of mud before it dries.

When asked about the possibility of another storm he said, the troops are still here to help and monitor the situation in the area. He said, the Center for the Resolution of the Emergency Situation has meetings every day to follow up on various reports.

As for the waste disposal the army and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment are working to find areas where the mud and waste can be temporarily stored.

