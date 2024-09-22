Chiang Rai Overwhelmed With Flood Waste Officials Look For Alternative Dumping Sites

On Saturday, the Deputy Director-General of the Pollution Control Department, ordered all districts in Chiang Rai to urgently monitor and collect waste from flooding in Chiang Rai Province. Districts have been ordered to survey and assess damages, and provide solutions to waste management and wastewater treatment systems to urgently help those affected by floods.

Deputy Director-General Mr. Surin Vorakitthamrong, said that from monitoring and surveying waste in flooded areas, Chiang Rai Municipality and Mae Sai Subdistrict in Chiang Rai Province, it was found that there was approximately 68,000 tons of accumulated waste from flooding.

He said currently, approximately 9,400 tons of waste has been collected, leaving 58,600 tons to be managed. Waste generated in Chiang Rai Municipality totals 50,000 tons, of which 6,400 tons have been collected, leaving 43,600 tons to be managed.

The Mae Sai Subdistrict Municipality has approximately 18,000 tons of waste, of which 3,000 tons have been collected, leaving 15,000 tons to be discarded.

He told Thai Media that Chiang Rai Municipality and Mae Sai District were facing problems as waste drop-off points cannot accommodate the amount of waste, and the the Pollution Control Department is currently discussing with relevant agencies to urgently find an area to support waste separation.

In addition, the waste disposal site of Mae Sai Municipality is almost full and they need to expand the area to support the increasing amount of waste.

He also said the wastewater treatment systems were damaged in many areas and it is necessary to coordinate with engineers to assess the damage so that the system can be restored as soon as possible.

Mr. Surin said that Mr. Chatuporn Buruspat, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, has ordered the Pollution Control Department to coordinate finding an area under the supervision of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to be a temporary resting point for flood waste.

The Pollution Control Department has worked with the Royal Forest Department and found an area in the Doi Pui forest reserve that can can be used as a temporary resting point and can accomodate up to 4,000 tons of flood waste.

He said an area of approximately 50 rai in ​​Pa Ko Dam Subdistrict, Mae Lao District, will also be surveyed as an additional temporary resting point for flooded waste.

