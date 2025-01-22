Pha Muang Task Force Clashes with Drug Runners Seize 600K Meth Pills

Thai soldiers with the Pha Muang Task Force clashed with drug traffickers along the Mae Sai border in Chiang Rai. After a firefight in the early morning hours, authorities seized 600,000 methamphetamine pills hidden in backpacks.

The traffickers fled into nearby forested areas, leaving the drugs behind. Officials suspect the smugglers were attempting to move the pills into central Thailand for distribution.

Gen. Kittikorn Chantra, Pha Muang Task Force Commander, told a press briefing that on January 22, 2025, at 5:00 a.m., the 4th Cavalry Company, Task Force Chao Tak, conducted a patrol operation to prevent and intercept drug activities. The operation occurred near Ban Sanna, Tambon Koh Chang, Mae Sai District in Chiang Rai Province, about one kilometre from the Ruak River.

During the patrol, officers encountered a group of eight to ten individuals carrying backpacks along the border. When the officers identified themselves and attempted to search, the group opened fire using an unidentified type of firearm, leading to a confrontation that lasted approximately five minutes. The group eventually retreated across the border,

Gen. Kittikorn said two additional special forces units were called in to secure the area, and at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers inspected the scene and discovered three backpacks containing approximately 600,000 methamphetamine pills, classified as Category 1 drugs.

The confiscated evidence was handed to the Koh Chang Police Station for further legal action. Pol. Maj. Gen. Kittikorn Chanthra, Commander of Pha Task Force and Director of the Narcotics Prevention and Suppression Operations Center Task Force Phamongkol, directed units to intensify their efforts to intercept and combat drug trafficking.

Security along the border remains tight, as this area is a known route for drug operations. Authorities are continuing their investigation to track those involved.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Kittikorn said they have tightened border security to curb illegal crossings and smuggling. The area, close to Myanmar and Laos, has seen increased trafficking of drugs, weapons, and people. Officials have deployed more officers, drones, and checkpoints to monitor movement. These efforts aim to disrupt crime networks operating in the region and maintain safer borders.

Related News: