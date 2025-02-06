Generator Sales Boom in Mae Sai After Electricity Supply Cut to Tachilek

Electrical Supply shops and Gas Stations in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, have seen an influx of people from Tachilek, Myanmar, crossing the border to buy fuel and generators. This rush began after electricity and fuel supplies in Tachilek were cut off yesterday morning.

At Rung Charoen Shop in Ban Pa Mueat, Mae Sai District, customers have been arriving by taxi throughout the day to purchase generators. The shop’s staff has been working non-stop, testing the equipment before selling it.

By the afternoon, they had sold over 10 generators and couldn’t keep track of the exact number as demand kept growing. The generators, priced between 5,000 and 50,000 baht, vary in size depending on the power output needed.

Meanwhile, long lines formed at gas stations in Tachilek, with some people waiting up to an hour for fuel. The traffic congestion stretched about one kilometre. Many refuelled vehicles and purchased additional fuel to power their newly bought generators.

To manage the electricity crisis, officials in Tachilek have switched to sourcing power from Laos. A local source explained that losing electricity from Thailand has caused significant problems for the area.

Previously, Tachilek relied on a combination of energy from Thailand and Laos. Thailand supplied 75% at a cost of roughly 40 million baht per month, and Laos supplied the remaining 25%.

Over the past few months, however, Myanmar authorities shifted to purchasing 70% of their electricity from Laos, cutting Thailand’s share to 30%. Despite this, electricity from Thailand remains more reliable, as Lao-supplied power is prone to outages that can damage equipment.

The source also mentioned that the crackdown on call centre scams in Tachilek has greatly reduced their numbers. Once widespread, these operations now account for less than 1% of what they used to be, thanks to years of enforcement efforts.

Hundreds of individuals have been arrested, leaving only a few who operate discreetly in places like coffee shops.

