Pha Muang Task Force Seizes Meth at Chiang Rai Border

Soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force have reported the seizure of 450 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in two separate clashes with drug runners from Myanmar along the Chiang Rai border.

Major Gen. Kittakorn Chantra, the Pha Muang Task Force commander, told a press briefing that at approximately 6:30 p.m. on November 22, soldiers and narcotics impression police came across a group of approximately 5-6 suspicious individuals carrying knapsacks along a nature border trail in Ban Pa Sang Na Ngoen, Mae Fah Luang Subdistrict, Mae Fah Luang District, Chiang Rai.

They identified themselves and ordered them to stop, but the group opened fire with automatic weapons, resulting in a firefight that lasted for approximately 5 minutes. No thai soldiers or police officers were injured.

Major Gen. Kittakorn said the drug runners used their familiarity with the area and the darkness of the night to escape. The Task Force then waited until dawn to check the area and found 10 backpacks.

Upon inspection, it was found that they contained 250 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine. The drugs were sent to the Mae Sai Police Station investigators for further action.

The second seizure happened the same evening at approximately 9:00 p.m. Soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force in the area of ​​Pang Ha Village, Village 1, Koh Chang Subdistrict, Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai Province, spotted a group of 8-10 drug runner traveling on a natural trail along the Thai-Myanmar border.

When the soldier ordered them to stop, they opened fire and used the cover of darkness to escape back across the border. Upon a search of the areas, soldiers found 8 backpacks containing 25 bags of crystal methamphetamine, each weighing approximately 1 kilogram, for a total of approximately 200 kilograms.

The soldiers secured the drugs as evidence and sent them to the Koh Chang Police Station.

Major Gen. Kittakorn said that this was the first time the Pha Muang Task Force had two clashes with drug runners in the day and that he has ordered teams to step up their patrols to prevent the transport of illegal goods along the Chiang Rai-Myanamr border.

Related News: