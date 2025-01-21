Chiang Rai School Kids Praised for Donate 200 Blankets to the Red Cross

On January 20, 2024, teachers and 300 grade 2 and 3 elementary students from Anuban Chiang Rai School donated blankets to the Red Cross at the governor’s residence in Mueang Chiang Rai District.

The donation included 200 blankets and was part of the “Doing Good for Father, Continuing 89 Million Good Deeds” project. This initiative aims to teach children about kindness, sharing, and supporting those in need.

The event was led by Mr Phitsanu Kamwasi, the school’s director, along with school executives, teachers, and 300 pre-primary students. The blankets were handed over to Governor Charin Thongsuk and his wife, Ms. Sininat Thongsuk, who serves as President of the Chiang Rai Red Cross Society and the Chiang Rai Provincial Housewives Association.

The donation will benefit underprivileged children living in remote areas of Chiang Rai Province.

Governor Charin praised the school’s efforts, emphasizing that generosity and sacrifice are essential values society should nurture, beginning with families and schools.

He urged adults to help children develop kindness and empathy, shaping them into caring individuals. The governor mentioned that while modern technology makes life easier, it can limit patience and generosity. Activities like this teach kids the importance of giving and lay the groundwork for a better future.

The governor shared New Year’s wishes with the school’s staff and students at the event. He also gave out souvenirs to show appreciation and praised the children for their kindness and dedication to helping others.

Mr Phitsanu Kamwasi noted that the students saved money to buy blankets for those in need through the school’s program. He explained that 300 preschoolers in grades 2 and 3 participated, showing their understanding of compassion and the value of supporting their community.

Chiang Rai is experiencing an unusually cold winter this year, which has led to locals and tourists bundling up more than expected. Temperatures in the northern Thai province have dropped significantly, hitting lows not felt in years.

The colder weather has also led to a spike in sales of warm clothing at local markets. While some welcome the change, others are adjusting to the unexpected chill.

