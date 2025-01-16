Chiang Rai Authorities Issue Warning Over Possible Child Abductor

Chiang Rai officials have issued an urgent warning about reports of potential child abductions involving suspicious vehicles. Schools have been instructed to strengthen security measures, and community members are encouraged to stay alert after a concerning incident.

On January 15, 2025, Boonsong Tinari, the District Chief of Mueang Chiang Rai, alerted local administrative leaders, sub-district heads, and village headmen about the situation. This follows news of a suspicious individual attempting to drive to schools in the northern region with the apparent intention of abducting children, raising alarm among parents and residents.

Local authorities have been asked to ensure schools tighten security to prevent similar incidents in Chiang Rai’s Mueang District. Schools are instructed to lock doors during classes and remain vigilant against unauthorized visitors. Village headmen and community leaders were also directed to inform residents to watch for unusual activity and immediately report anything suspicious to relevant officials.

Village chiefs and local leaders collaborate with school staff to enhance student safety. They’ve communicated these security steps to school administrators and urged communities to remain alert. If any strange behaviour or incidents are observed, officials must be informed promptly for investigation.

The Police Station in Phan Chiang Rai also posted a public notice about a cream-coloured Toyota Vios sedan with Bangkok license plates. Residents were urged to take photos if they spot the car and share the information as a warning.

According to reports, a teacher approached the driver, who quickly fled the scene when questioned. The driver was pursued briefly but managed to escape. Police are now involved, and the public is encouraged to provide any evidence or tips if the vehicle is seen again.

Editors Note: Child abduction remains a serious problem in Thailand, with many cases tied to trafficking networks. Criminals often exploit impoverished families, tricking them with false promises of jobs or education for their children.

Some children are abducted outright and forced into labour, begging, or illegal activities. Law enforcement faces challenges due to lack of resources and coordination. Efforts to combat this crime include stricter border controls and public awareness campaigns. Families are urged to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity immediately.

