Thailand Privilege Card Enhances Exclusive Benefits, Reinforcing the Concept of ‘Long-Term Visa’

Thailand Privilege Card, the operator of the special membership card programme under the supervision of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), continues reinforcing its leadership in the sector. Building on the strong performance of 2024, the company reported sustained revenue growth driven by an expanding new membership base and strengthened engagement with existing members by delivering elevated experiences.

The company integrates strategic communications across domestic and international markets, leveraging online and offline channels to effectively reach high-potential target audiences. Moreover, Thailand Privilege Card remains committed to enhancing its benefits and services to meet the diverse lifestyle needs of long-term foreign residents in Thailand.

Mr. Manatase Annawat, President of Thailand Privilege Card, stated, “Thailand Privilege Card’s performance in 2024 demonstrated robust growth in line with the company’s targets, driven by multi-dimensional strategies across various areas.

Regarding product development, introducing the new Bronze Card was a key milestone designed to address a broader range of needs. Priced at 650,000 baht, it offers essential benefits such as Fast-Track Immigration and the Elite Personal Assistant (EPA) service, ensuring a seamless and comfortable long-term residency experience in Thailand.

In the area of partnerships, we expanded collaborations with leading business partners across diverse lifestyle categories, including Stay, Travel, Leisure, Health & Well-being, and Wealth, to deliver maximum satisfaction and elevate the member experience. From a marketing perspective, we conducted roadshows in multiple countries to promote and generate interest in our membership programme.

This was complemented by participation in trade fairs and ongoing collaboration with international distributors (GSSAs) to enhance brand visibility and drive sales in target markets. As a result of these concerted efforts, the total number of members has now reached 37,603.”

“In 2025, Thailand Privilege Card will continue to focus on expanding its membership base within its key target groups and into new markets. New target markets include Russia, India, the Middle East, Myanmar, South Korea, and other high-potential regions.

We will leverage innovative communication channels and elevate our services through partnerships to reach these audiences. For instance, our collaboration with BDMS as a health and wellness partner will enable us to tap into the Middle Eastern market, which is known for its strong purchasing power and emphasis on health and relaxation in Thailand.

This group also includes travellers seeking medical purposes, further supporting Thailand’s economy and tourism sector. We are also committed to enhancing convenience and services for our members, ensuring a superior experience.

We believe these strategies will attract high-quality international residents, contributing significantly to the growth of Thailand’s economy while solidifying the nation’s role as a leading global destination for long-term residency.”

Currently, the Thailand Privilege Card offers five membership tiers, each tailored to meet different needs:

● BRONZE: An entry-level membership priced at an excellent value of 650,000 baht for a

5-year membership.

● GOLD: Priced at 900,000 baht, offering a 5-year membership with 20 privilege points earned annually.

● PLATINUM: Priced at 1.5 million baht, offering a 10-year membership with 35 privilege points earned annually.

● DIAMOND: Priced at 2.5 million baht, offering a 15-year membership with 55 privilege points earned annually.

● RESERVE: The pinnacle of exclusivity, priced at 5 million baht, offering a 20++ year membership with renewal options every 5 years and 120 privilege points earned annually. Designed for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, the Reserve Card ensures maximum privacy and highly personalized, expedited services. Membership for the Reserve Card is limited to no more than 100 members per year.

Those interested can find details about the Thailand Privilege Card on the official website www.thailandprivilege.co.th. PPartners interested in joining the company as business partners can contact the Partner Network Coordination Department at 02-353-4145 or email vendor_relations@thailandprivilege.co.th. Those interested in becoming sales representatives to grow the business globally, contact the Sales Representative Management Department at 02-353-4120 or email salesgroup@thailandprivilege.co.th.

