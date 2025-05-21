Jealous Husband Bashes Wife Head in With Hammer

PHAYAO – A shocking incident unfolded in Dong Jen, Phu Kam Yao, when a husband attacked and killed his wife in their home early Tuesday morning. Authorities responded to a call at a single-storey house in Ban Rong village at approximately 5 am.

Police Lt Krisadachai Ajaharn, an investigator at Phu Kham Yao Police Station in Phayao Province, told CTN News that he received a report of a murder at house number 113, Village 5, Ban Rong, Dong Jen Subdistrict, Phu Kham Yao District, Phayao.

After getting the call, he rushed to the scene with a forensic doctor from Phayao Hospital, evidence officers, and the Dong Jen Subdistrict Municipality rescue team.

Inside the home, police and the forensic doctor found Ms Kannika Chopchit, 32, lying dead on her side on the bed. She was dressed in pyjamas and had suffered severe head injuries. Blood covered the mattress and nearby walls. The doctor confirmed she had died at the scene.

Mr Sommit, 53, the assistant village headman and husband of the victim, was waiting for police when they arrived. The husband admitted to striking his wife of 6 months on the head with a hammer several times during a heated argument.

He explained that the couple had been married for about six months but fought often, mostly about her communication with other men on social media. An argument escalated, and harsh words were exchanged, including insults directed at his parents, prompting him to lose control.

Mr Sommit expressed remorse for his actions. Police took him into custody for questioning and collected the evidence. They sent Ms Kannika’s body for further examination at Phayao Hospital. Mr Sommit now faces a charge of manslaughter.

Domestic violence between husbands and wives is a significant issue in Thailand, with studies indicating that many cases of intimate partner homicide stem from ongoing abuse. Physical, emotional, or psychological violence can escalate to murder when conflicts intensify, especially if the husband feels a loss of control or faces perceived threats like separation or infidelity.

Jealousy, especially in intimate relationships, is a recurring motive in violent crimes in Thailand, ranging from assaults to homicides. These incidents often involve domestic violence, love triangles, or disputes fueled by emotional conflicts.

Jealousy-related violence often intersects with cultural expectations around relationships, masculinity, and honour. Substance abuse, particularly alcohol and drugs, frequently amplifies these conflicts.

A 2024 survey indicated that 53% of Thais believe the country is effective at preventing violent crime, though domestic and jealousy-related cases remain a challenge. Thailand ranks among the top 10 countries for violence against women, with jealousy often cited as a trigger in intimate partner violence.

Related News: