Mother Charged with Human Trafficking After Pimping 11-Year-Old Daughter

HUA HIN – A mother and sister have been arrested for human trafficking after a 13-year-old girl revealed to her father that she had been forced into prostitution at age 11 to pay for their drug habits. They allegedly sold her to a 50-year-old man in exchange for money to buy drugs and pay off daily loan shark debts.

The situation became public when the girl confided in her father and stepmother on 26 April. Four days later, her father reached out to the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women for support and legal help.

The father explained that he and the girl’s mother had separated years ago and had never married. They have two daughters, aged 13 and 8, who both stayed with their mother. He said the mother often blocked him from seeing his children and made visits difficult.

The girl contacted her stepmother, saying she wanted to leave her mother and grandmother because of ongoing abuse. Her father travelled from Phuket to Hua Hin to bring her back home.

He reported the abuse to Hua Hin police and told the mother that their daughter would be moving to Phuket. The mother objected at first, but changed her mind after the girl admitted on the phone that she had been forced into prostitution.

The girl described how her mother and aunt took her to a short-stay hotel twice when she was 11. The first time was in August 2023. The aunt drove her to meet the man, who then took her to a hotel. After being assaulted, she returned home in pain and bleeding, but her mother told her it was just her menstrual period.

Two months later, it happened again. The aunt took her to meet the same man, but this time she resisted. The man brought her back to a park where her mother was waiting. He told her mother not to bring the child again, and the mother responded by swearing at her daughter.

The girl said her mother was addicted to methamphetamine and often sent her to collect drugs from friends to avoid getting caught. She also owed money to loan sharks, which had to be paid back daily.

On 30 April, the Pavena Foundation contacted Pol Col Kampanat Na Wichai, the superintendent of Hua Hin police. He ordered a full investigation. The girl was taken for a medical check and spoke to a team of experts.

Both sisters are now under the care of the foundation. On 19 May, police issued arrest warrants for the mother and aunt for human trafficking and child sexual exploitation.

Police arrested the mother the same day. A drug test confirmed she had taken methamphetamine, leading to another charge for drug use.

She admitted to setting up three meetings with the man. The first was in a public park, where she introduced her daughter to him for 1,500 baht. The next two were at hotels, where the aunt collected 2,000 and 5,000 baht. The mother is now in custody.

Police are still searching for the aunt and trying to track down the man involved, according to the foundation.

Human Trafficking in Thailand

The issue of parents selling children into prostitution in Thailand is a deeply troubling aspect of human trafficking and child exploitation, often tied to poverty, cultural factors, and systemic issues.

While comprehensive data on recent cases is limited, historical and ongoing reports indicate this is a persistent problem, particularly in economically disadvantaged regions.

Thailand has laws addressing child prostitution and trafficking, such as the 1996 Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act, which includes penalties for parents or guardians facilitating prostitution.

Reports from organizations like the Pavena Foundation, ECPAT and UNICEF indicate that child exploitation remains a significant issue. Organizations like ECPAT and UNICEF work to protect children, focusing on awareness, victim rescue, and rehabilitation.

If you suspect human trafficking in Thailand, here are the steps you can take to report it:

Emergency Contact : For immediate assistance, call the Royal Thai Police Anti-Human Trafficking Center at 1599 (available 24 hours).

: For immediate assistance, call the Royal Thai Police Anti-Human Trafficking Center at (available 24 hours). Thai Government Social Hotline: Contact the Thai Government Social Assistance Hotline at 1300 to report suspected trafficking cases.

Royal Thai Police Hotline: Use the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Hotline at 1191 for complaints related to human trafficking or violence against children.

IOM Thailand: For non-emergency assistance, reach out to IOM Thailand’s Head of Protection, Saskia Kok, at slekok@iom.int or thpxu@iom.int.

International Hotline: If outside Thailand, you can contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 for guidance.

Related News: