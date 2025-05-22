Border Patrol Officer Kills Himself After Shooting Girlfriend

PHITSANULOK – A tragic incident unfolded in Thailand’s northern province of Phitsanulok after a Border Patrol sergeant was found dead and his girlfriend seriously hurt following a confrontation over a hidden relationship.

On Wednesday, Phitsanulok police received a report of a shooting in front of an accounting office in Tha Thong Resort Lane, Moo 1, Tha Thong Subdistrict. Emergency responders and doctors from Buddhachinaraj Hospital arrived at the scene to investigate.

Upon arrival, police found the body of 47-year-old Sergeant Yingyong, from Border Patrol, lying dead on his back with a bullet wound to his head. A 9mm handgun was found near his feet and collected as evidence.

Nearby, a woman was found with a severe gunshot wound. She was identified as Ms. Pathama Suksri, 40, from Ban Krang, Muang Phitsanulok. She had been shot in the left cheek, with the bullet exiting her right cheek.

Rescue workers quickly took her to Naresuan University Hospital for treatment.

According to police, Ms. Pathama had met Sergeant Yingyong at the accounting office, and about five minutes into their meeting, two gunshots were heard by co-workers. At first thought they were firecrackers, but about 15 minutes later, Ms. Pathama called out, saying she had been shot.

The Border Patrol Officer then turned his gun on himself, shooting himself in the head. Officers also discovered a red Honda Scoopy motorbike with a half-empty beer bottle in the front compartment.

Police suspected the reason for the violent incident was ongoing stress. Ms. Pathama had recently discovered that the sergeant was married in Kamphaeng Phet. The couple had been arguing, and the situation escalated. The sergeant, unable to find a solution, rode his motorbike to speak with her. When they could not settle the issue, he shot Ms. Pathama and then himself.

Phitsanulok police investigators are gathering statements from witnesses to understand the full story. The sergeant’s body will be released to his family for religious rites.

Murder-suicides in Thailand related to relationship issues often stem from emotional distress, financial problems, or romantic disputes, as these are significant risk factors for suicide and violent behaviour in the country.

Relationship issues, including marital disharmony, are among the leading causes of suicide in Thailand, alongside financial problems and family conflicts. A 2023 survey by the Ministry of Public Health noted that relationship issues were a major risk factor for suicide attempts, particularly among younger adults and teenagers.

Studies indicate that suicides linked to relationship problems often involve emotional instability, with men being more likely to complete suicide (80% of successful suicides from 2023–2024 were male). Women, however, have higher rates of suicide attempts.

In cases of murder-suicide, the perpetrator is often male, and the act may follow intense arguments or perceived betrayals in romantic relationships.

Related News: